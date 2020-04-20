Published Monday, April 20, 2020 at 3:53 pm

After a year-long search, the High Country Association of REALTORS® has selected a new association executive to help manage the organization supporting real estate professionals in the four-county area.

Duncan Martin will assume the duties May 1. He was chosen by the HCAR board and an executive search committee.

“Duncan has been active in real estate since 2003 and has been actively engaged in real estate association governance since 2005,” said Pam J. Vines, president of HCAR. “As a certified instructor for the National Association of REALTORS® he has vast experience in adult education and curriculum creation.”

“He has also been instrumental in bringing many new technological innovations to associations on the local, state and national level,” she said.

As association executive, Martin’s duties will include supporting the more than 750 real estate professionals active in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties.

Martin, a veteran of the US Navy, comes to the High Country from San Antonio, Texas. He was a part of the Niblock Company REALTORS® team and oversaw his educational company, Duncan Martin Insights.

“He has been a vocal advocate for REALTOR® involvement on political issues concerning private property rights and home ownership for many years,” said Vines. “He has a strong record of leading and inspiring the REALTOR® community to successes.”

“He is very excited to be joining the High Country Association of REALTORS® and looks forward to working with the outstanding professionals of HCAR to elevate HCAR’s visibility and increase member involvement,” she said.