Help the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge Pack the Pantry

Published Friday, December 14, 2018 at 12:47 pm

Thousands of women and children in the High Country need our help this time of year to make sure they have at least one healthy meal a day. Winter weather has arrived and schools are about to be out for the holidays and this will put a strain on many families.

The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge (WFBR) invites the High Country community to support our neighbors by giving the gift of food. No one should go hungry and with your help we can pack the van. The WFBR is hosting a food drive called “Pack the Pantry” from December 3-17. The food drive van will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside of First National Bank at 2111 Blowing Rock Road in Boone.

Help them pack the van with non-perishable goods such as canned fish or meat, canned soups, crackers, pastas, peanut or almond butter, baby food and formula, granola bars, juice boxes, nuts, and cereal. Home-canned goods cannot be donated.

Collected items will be distributed to families in Ashe, Avery, and Watauga Counties. Food collected will be taken to the Hunger & Health Coalition, Ashe Sharing Center, and Feeding Avery Families.

Please contact Karen Marinelli at [email protected] or 828-264-4002 for more information about the WFBR.

About the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge

Our mission is to create positive change and economic justice for women and children in the High Country. Through collective giving, we aim to be a philanthropic catalyst for all women and children to have access to the resources they need as they strive to become empowered and reach their full potential.

