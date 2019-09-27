High Country Charitable Foundation Grant Recipients Grateful for Help from the Avery County Community

Published Friday, September 27, 2019 at 4:29 pm

By Nathan Ham

It was another great year of fundraising for the High Country Charitable Foundation. Over $630,000 was raised from donations and auction items at the Fifth Annual High Country Charitable Foundation Dinner and Dance that took place in July to go with other numerous donations to the fund throughout the year.

The HCCF was first organized by a small group of Avery County residents that saw the many great needs of children, families and animals in the county. The funds raised throughout each year are provided to local non-profit organizations and programs through grants.

After speaking with many of the grant recipients, one thing was for sure: A lot of the things these organizations do would not be possible without help from the High Country Charitable Foundation.

“The funding from the High Country Charitable Organization will allow us to rapidly rehouse anywhere from 10 to 15 clients in Avery County. With this funding, we would be able to pay utility deposits and possibly a month or two of rent,” said Tiffany Moon, Avery County Services Coordinator for OASIS. “That’s important for the work that we do. Often times survivors don’t want to leave the community they are in, they just want to move away from the area where their abusive partners live and keep their children and are able to continue on with their life.”

Moon says that one out of over three women will be affected by intimate partner violence at some point in their lives, which is more than the women affected by breast cancer, lung cancer and ovarian cancer combined.

“This funding is really beneficial for survivors in our community. Without that, we would not be able to rehouse survivors as quickly as needed in this situation,” said Moon.

In 2018 alone, Avery County OASIS was able to help 160 clients.

Helping children receive adequate care, education, food and everything else in between are always crucial to the High Country Charitable Foundation’s mission.

The Jason Project, Inc. and The Grandfather Challenge, started by James and Cheryl Nipper, has been ongoing for four years with the goal of changing young lives. The Nippers said that they couldn’t thank the HCCF enough for playing such a major role in their program.

“James and I are very humbled to be recognized and supported by the fine people at the High Country Charitable Foundation. We organized The Jason Project and “The Grandfather Challenge” after we lost our son Jason in 2014 due to mental illness,” Cheryl said. “With this grant support from the High Country Charitable Foundation, we will be able to host a full group of at-risk students from Avery High School and provide them with a challenging experience that they will never forget.”

The Nippers feel that their hiking program helps challenge at-risk students to not only believe in themselves but to also overcome their own unique life challenges.

Another of the HCCF grants for this fundraising year went to the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

“Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation’s mission is to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. Grandfather Mountain wishes to help all students understand the importance of clean air and water and healthy ecosystems for all life to thrive. Through this grant, and in partnership with Avery County Schools, we will be providing a new education program called Wild Watch to all first-grade students in Avery County,” said Jesse Pope, President and Executive Director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Wild Watch is aligned with North Carolina’s first-grade Curriculum to help students learn about animals and the importance of healthy ecosystems for our animals to live. This program will occur both in the classroom and on Grandfather Mountain.”

The Crossnore School & Children’s Home received a grant to support their Youth in Transition (YIT) program for their Avery County campus. This program is designed to offer support and services for those between the ages of 21 and 26 who have “aged out of the foster care system.”

“Providing healing from the effects of trauma and hope for a healthier, brighter future, Crossnore’s YIT program is breaking the intergenerational cycles of poverty, homelessness, early pregnancy, addiction, educational failure, early mortality, and abuse that exist in families across the western half of the state. While some funding from North Carolina is available for residential and clinical needs of children in the foster care system, there is no state funding available to support programs addressing youth aging out of foster care. Funding for Crossnore’s YIT program comes exclusively from private sources,” said Caroline Hart, the Chief Advancement Officer of Crossnore School & Children’s Home. “YIT uses charitable donations as matching funds available to YIT clients who complete the 8-week Financial Literacy Course and who need assistance purchasing a vehicle, making a housing deposit, or paying for school-related expenses such as tuition fees, books, or other materials/supplies. Currently, there are 36 foster teens and young adults receiving assistance through the services provided by Crossnore’s Youth in Transition program.”

Yellow Mountain Enterprises serves a much-needed role in the High Country, providing working opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities. David Tate is the Executive Director at Yellow Mountain Enterprises, said that this year’s grant will be put towards purchasing a box truck for their thrift store, the Yellow Mountain Treasure box.

“The thrift store enables Yellow Mountain Enterprises to provide a wide variety of jobs to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities that we serve. One of those jobs is picking up donated furniture and delivering purchased furniture from our store. Disabled people want to feel useful and have a job and the support of this wonderful foundation helps us provide what our clients need,” Tate said.

Most everyone either has been affected or knows someone that has been affected by drug usage in the High Country. For the Mediation & Restorative Justice Center in Boone, one of their Avery County programs has found a lot of success thanks in large part to High Country Charitable Foundation grants.

“The Avery County Drug Treatment Court, coordinated by the Mediation & Restorative Justice Center (MRJC), is a partnership among the criminal justice system, the treatment community and non-violent offenders who want help and whose criminal charges are related to substance use. The program provides an intensive and comprehensive 12-24 month treatment plan, including behavioral health services, case management, and judicial oversight. The High Country Charitable Foundation’s support is crucial to ensuring that this program remains accessible to Avery County citizens who need assistance in overcoming addiction,” said Dr. Marisa Cornell, MRJC Executive Director.

The Y-Access program at the Williams YMCA in Avery County is another important grant recipient. The YMCA provides many services to residents throughout the county.

“The Williams YMCA of Avery County is grateful to the High Country Charitable Foundation for a generous grant that supports the Y-Access program. Y-Access enables underserved Avery County citizens to extend their hospital rehabilitation, when medically indicated, until they are fully functioning to prevent hospital readmission; enables low-income citizens access to YMCA membership and healthy living programs; and improves the functioning and quality of life of persons suffering from a chronic condition or at risk for acquiring one through access to evidence-based health intervention programs,” said Dennis Betz, who is in charge of fund development and accountability.

Even some of the beautiful nature spots in Avery County were able to receive some aid from the foundation.

“The gem of the High Country, Wildcat Lake, will see major safety and aesthetic improvements thanks to the High Country Charitable Foundation,” said Jim Swinkola of the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk.

A 2019 grant to the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk Foundation helps provide an opportunity to replace a safety and visibility barrier of trees that was removed for safety concerns.

“My understanding is that the large row of pine trees sandwiched between Hickory Nut Gap Road and the sandy swimming beach needed to be removed because the trees had died and falling branches had become a hazard,” said Swinkola.

Banner Elk Kiwanis has long supported Wildcat Lake through the addition of a bathhouse, playground equipment, picnic tables and the sponsorship of a handicapped-accessible shelter. Avery High Key Club members joined Kiwanians several times between 2010 and 2017 to spend Kiwanis One Day at the lake, cleaning up winter debris, installing playground equipment and hauling away downed trees.

“It’s like Kiwanis and Wildcat Lake are spiritually connected, so continued efforts to improve the lake come naturally,” commented Swinkola. “With advice from NC State Extension experts, Kiwanis will help folks in the High Country see a most attractive planting of shrubs and trees where the dead pines once stood.”

The thousands who enjoy Wildcat Lake each summer should anticipate landscaping improvements next season.

Photos by James Nipper

Comments

comments