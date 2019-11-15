Hawksnest Snow Tubing Opening On Earliest Date in History this Saturday

Published Friday, November 15, 2019 at 5:05 pm

By Nathan Ham

Snow tubers will be able to hit the tubing lanes on Saturday at Hawksnest as they will open at their earliest date in the 28-year history of Hawksnest.

Owner Lenny Cottom is more than ready to get the season off to a big start this early in November.

“We’re excited. This is the earliest opening in our history. We’ve been here 28 years now and this is the earliest opening we’ve ever done by at least two weeks,” said Cottom. “We will have all parks open, we won’t be up to our 30 lanes right away but we will be mid-teens probably. It will still make for a fun time this time of year and the weather will still be nice this weekend so it will be good.”

Hawksnest has three conveyors to take tubers to the top of the lanes. When the park is at full capabilities, there are 30 different lanes open for tubing. Lane sizes range from 400 feet to 1,000 feet long. Hawksnest is also the largest snow tubing park on the east coast.

Snow tubing sessions will be at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“I’m surprised how much response we’re getting from being open tomorrow, we’ve had a lot of people calling. I thought I’d have more employees than I would have customers but sounds like they’re coming out,” Cottom said.

Cottom said it’s great to be able to be open for Thanksgiving and will help make up for some of the shorter seasons they’ve had, particularly last year when Hawksnest held its final weekend around President’s Day and had to close for the season due to warmer temperatures settling into the High Country.

Tickets can be purchased online at hawksnesttubing.com or at the park.

Photos taken Friday Afternoon by Ken Ketchie

Comments

comments