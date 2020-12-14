Hawksnest Snow Tubing and Zipline Now Open For Winter Season; Largest Park on the East Coast!

Published Monday, December 14, 2020 at 4:20 pm

By Nathan Ham

An improved snowmaking system and some cold temperatures are going to make for some outstanding snow tubing conditions at Hawksnest in Seven Devils this winter season as they are now operating seven days a week and ready for a big year of visitors.

“We’ve been open two weekends now, it has been good. We’ve been running at reduced capacities, everyone has been wearing their masks and doing the right things, and it has been busy. People have been having fun and we’ve had good weather,” said owner Lenny Cottom. “We are as full as we can get at this time of year.

Cottom says that people can show up, but due to the limited capacity from COVID-19 regulations, reservations are highly encouraged.

“We’re filling up so much faster, we were already selling out before (COVID-19) and we’re really going to sell out now so I recommend online reservations,” he said.

In addition to the fun times snow tubing, the snowbird zipline tour is also open for the winter season. The tour features four cables and takes between 45 minutes to an hour to complete.

The biggest addition at Hawksnest this year has been the new snowmaking capabilities.

“We enhanced our snowmaking over the summer. We spent about a half-million dollars revamping our snowmaking system and that has done pretty well for us so far,” says Cottom.

At least for now, the lodge at Hawksnest is closed except for restroom facilities. There will be food trucks in the parking lot for visitors to grab a bite to eat or something to drink before or after they go tubing down the mountain.

For more information on tubing or zipline reservations, visit their website at https://hawksnesttubing.com/. Hawksnest is located at 2058 Skyland Drive in Seven Devils.