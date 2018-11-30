Hawksnest Officially Opens Tubing for the 2018-19 Winter Season

Published Friday, November 30, 2018 at 3:27 pm

By Nathan Ham

With some bitterly cold temperatures finding its way to the High Country last weekend, Hawksnest has been able to make snow and get the snow tubing season underway.

Hawksnest officially opened at noon on Friday.

“This is probably the most snow we’ve opened with ever. It’s a great start to the season,” said owner Lenny Cottom.

Hawksnest now has three conveyors to make things easier for people to get to the top for snow tubing.

Snow tubing sessions are currently being offered at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. weather permitting.

“We are weekends only for the next couple of weeks and then the week of December 17 we go full-time,” Cottom said. “Hopefully we’ll have a great Christmas holiday.”

Hawksnest offers 30 tubing lanes that range from 400 to 1,000 feet in distance and is the largest snow tubing park on the East Coast. The lodge offers food and drinks for the family after a fun day on the slopes.

In addition to the snow tubing, Hawksnest also offers winter zipline tours. The Snowbird Tour is available daily and features four cables and is great for beginners. Reservations are required for zipline tours. The tour is open to adults and children ages five and over.

For more information on snow tubing and ziplining, go to www.hawksnesttubing.com or www.hawksnestzipline.com.

