Hardee’s to Close its Blowing Rock Road Location on February 22; New Market Site to Stay Open

Published Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:47 am

By Nathan Ham

In a surprise announcement late last week, Hardee’s will be closing on Blowing Rock Road effective this Saturday, February 22.

Both Boone Hardee’s locations, 610 Blowing Rock Road and 344 New Market Centre, have been operated by The Hastings Company.

“For the past 30 years it has been our privilege to serve you in Boone from two locations,” the statement said. “Effective Saturday, February 22, we will be closing the Blowing Rock Road restaurant to focus our efforts and continue to proudly serve you from our New Market location.”

The statement also says that the property has already been leased to another entity and will provide a “wonderful new concept who looks forward to serving the Boone area and will be open soon.”

Despite being close to Appalachian State’s campus, this is one of a handful of restaurants to close on that end of town. Subway located at the intersection of Rivers Street and Blowing Rock Road closed that location down. Gaijin Noodle Bar and Coop’s Chicken and Beer had opened at 455 Blowing Rock Road and both have sense closed down, replaced by Lily’s Snack Bar.

