Happy New Year from the Horton Hotel in Downtown Boone with their 2nd Annual Ball Drop

Published Friday, January 1, 2021 at 10:53 am

The second annual ball drop at the Horton Hotel went off without a hitch on New Year’s Eve night in Downtown Boone. The weather turned out to be beautiful with 50-degree temps and a fuzzy huge moon shinning through the overcast night sky.

Due to North Carolina’s 9 p.m. curfew, the ball drop was moved to 8 p.m. “We’re doing what we can to celebrate the end of 2020 and the beginning of a new year within all the parameters,” said Denise Lovin, hotel co-owner. “We felt it was important to try as hard as we could to keep the tradition alive,” said Fulton Lovin, hotel co-owner.

Guests filled the rooftop bar area to help ring in the New Year and there were a number of folks standing across the street from the hotel in the Jones House lawn to watch the event.

A few minutes before 8:00, Fulton was in place to begin the ball drop. “This year I have a piece of tape to attach to the cable to help me better time the drop as I lower the ball,” said Fulton. “We’re not quite like Time Square yet were you just have to push a button!”

The tradition 10-9-8 countdown began and the crowd gave out a big cheer to welcome in 2021 – although a little bit early. But as someone commented, “Well, it just turned midnight somewhere and I’m certainly ready to be done with 2020!”