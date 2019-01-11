Half Priced Season Passes for App State Students

Beech Mountain Ski Resort has teamed up with the Appalachian State University Bookstore to offer a mid-week season pass for App State students for only $225, a 50 percent discount on the standard individual student rate. Season passes are only available for purchase at the University Bookstore, located at 219 College St. in Boone. The pass is good from 5 p.m. Sundays to 5 p.m. Fridays during non-holiday hours.
On-Mountain Perks
Beech Mountain Resort Season Pass holders receive discounts on the mountain during the ski season when you show your season pass.
- Ski Beech Sports: 10% off all merchandise
- Beech Mountain Brewing Co. Taproom and Grill: 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages
- Beech Mountain Grille: 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages
- Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria: 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages
- Holy Smokes BBQ: 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages
Bonus Slope Tickets
Show your 2018-19 Beech Mountain Resort Pass to receive (4) free bonus* slope tickets at the following resort:
- Diamond Peak Ski Resort (Incline Village, NV) Blackout Dates: December 22-January 6; January 19-21; February 15-24
Show your 2018-19 Beech Mountain Resort Pass to receive (3) free bonus* slope tickets at the following resorts:
- Purgatory (Durango, CO)
- Hesperus (Durango, CO)
- Sipapu (Vadito, NM)
- Pajarito (Los Alamos, NM)
- Nordic Valley (Eden, UT)
- Snowbowl (Flagstaff, AZ)
For more information please contact the App State Bookstore at 1-828-262-3070