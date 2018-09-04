“Toast to 10 Groovy Nights” An Overwhelming Success, Record Numbers in Attendance to See the 18 Acts

Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 12:22 pm

By Hailey Blevins

The 10th Anniversary of Groovy Nights started off with big shoes to fill, promising this would be the biggest and best year yet with 18 acts. With the 10th year now under their belts, Sandy Miller. Chair of the Blowing Rock Community Foundation for the past 13 years, and all those who make Groovy Nights possible can rest assured that they fulfilled their promise.

Groovy Nights is a lip-syncing show that was started 10 years ago by Karen Curlyn. “We decided to try it for one year, and the rest is history,” said Miller. For the 10th anniversary, they wanted to make this year’s Groovy Nights special. “Our show this year, Toast to 10, had both new acts and some of the best of the best!”

In response to questions about the number of acts this year, Miller said, “It’s the most acts we’ve ever had, but it went very smoothly. I hope next year to have close to fifteen to twenty acts again.”

The turnout to watch the fun-filled acts was huge each night. Miller expressed her thanks for all who came out, “I want to thank everyone who came out and supported all three shows. We had record numbers for attendance.”

Miller also expressed her thanks to all the others who make Groovy Nights possible each year:

“I want to thank all the cast, many of whom have been with us for all ten years.

I also want to thank Larry’s Music and Sound for ten years of great music production; George Wilcox, our faithful master of ceremonies; and John Weems, who has made all our master CDs.

We also want to thank our many volunteers. Without you, we wouldn’t have a show.

A big thank you to Kim McDonald and Jean Wilkinson for all their time and effort.

We thank Blowing Rock Country Club for hosting Groovy Nights.

Lastly but certainly not least, I want to thank Ken Ketchie for all the videos and pictures he has taken throughout the years.”

Groovy Nights was sponsored by First Citizens Bank and many individual sponsors who paid for reserved seats. “Toast to 10” raised close to $25,000. All monies raised during Groovy Nights goes to Blowing Rock Community Foundation and will used for grants in the town of Blowing Rock and for scholarships for college students who live in Blowing Rock.

Though Groovy Nights has only just ended, they are looking forward to their 11th season. “We have a ball being part of the Groovy Nights production. We’re thrilled to make it to ten and so thrilled that we’re already looking forward to Groovy Nights 11. I promise Groovy Nights 11 will be very special as many of the cast have already selected their songs for next year.”

We look forward to seeing what great acts next year’s Groovy Nights bring.

SEE videos from Tuesday night’s performance by CLICKING HERE: Groovy Nights Videos

Master of Ceremony – George Wilcox – whose has had that role for all 10 years of Groovy Nights

Beyonce’s PUT A RING ON IT – Performed by Karen Curlin, Dee Lambeth, Suzanne Miller and Edwina Shealey

Elvis Presley’s JAIL HOUSE ROCK – Performed by Alton Russell, Linda Russell and Phyllis Lester

Patsy Cline’s SHE GOT YOU – Performed by Ruth Ellen Weems

Blues Brothers’ SOUL MAN – Performed by Steve Joyce, Phillip Vaughan, Brantley Clifton. Julian West, Joe Doswell and Phil Johnson

Whitney Houston’s I WANT TO DANCE WITH SOMEBODY – Performed by Gwen Ding, Shellie Karaus, Jenny Miller and Debbie Clover

Elton John’s BENNIE AND THE JETS – Performed by Peggy Weitz, Ashlee Sasser, Faye Brock and Raquel Silver

Florence Jenkins Foster’s MEIN HERR MARQUIS – Performed by Melissa Tausche

Synchronized Swimming – Olympic Theme – Performed by David Rogers, Braxton Critcher, David Coulson, Steve Rauchfuss, Andrew Puckett and Tim Knight

Jimmy Buffet’s WASTING AWAY IN MARGARITAVILLE – Performed by John Weems, Tom Shelley, Meredith and Brantley Clifton, Denise Archer, Joe and Dixie Brantley, Ramona Presson and Julie Karaus

Paul Simon’s YOU CAN CALL ME AL – Performed by Nicole Barker and Christy Kennedy

Gloria Gaynor’s – I WILL SURVIVE – Performed by Lynn Lawrence

Janis Joplin’s PIECE OF MY HEART – Performed by Jenny Miller, John Weems and The Band

Elvis Presley’s I GOT A WOMAN – Performed by Alton Russell

The Village People’s YMCA – Performed by Tom Shelley, Aaron Miller, Tracy Brown, Doug Matheson and Ray Pickett

Hayes Carll’s ANOTHER LIKE YOU – Performed by Gina and Butch Triplett

Dolly Parton’s – ISLANDS IN THE STREAM – Performed by Mandy Poplin and Todd Hartley

Cameo Word’s UP – Performed by Christy Kennedy, Christy Pruess, Katie Masura, Susan Shaw and Corinna Dietrich

Tina Turner’s PROUD MARY – Performed by Gwen Dhing, Jenny Miller, Debbie Clover and Shellie Karaus

Comments

comments