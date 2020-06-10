Graystone Eye Announces Discontinuation of Aesthetic Services at Their Boone Location

Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1:30 pm

This communication comes with a heavy heart as we have decided to discontinue offering Aesthetic services in our Boone location. This was not a decision made lightly, but with the recent economic impacts many businesses are experiencing, we have determined it is the best direction for our organization. Dr. Jenell Jackson will continue to service High Country patients for functional oculoplastic needs, as well as comprehensive Ophthalmology. We are pleased to share that our main center in Hickory will remain fully operational, continuing to offer a comprehensive menu of services with our licensed Aestheticians. Dr. Roderick Hargrove will continue to offer both functional and cosmetic Oculofacial plastic surgery services as well as Botox and Filler treatments.

For our High Country patients, we welcome you to continue your services with us in our Hickory office and are delighted to continue providing your product needs through curbside pickup at our Graystone Eye office in Boone or through the mail.

Our first and most important priority is and will always be our patients. We know this transition will be one that impacts many, but also know it will allow us to provide the best patient experience for those that trust us with their care. Our Hickory office is open with normal business hours of Monday and Thursday 8am-6pm, Tuesday and Wednesday 8am-5pm, and Friday 8am-1pm. We are continuing to provide a safe environment for our patients and staff and are available for any scheduling needs for both existing and new patients. We can be reached at (828) 304-6656 or at eyesfacebody.com.

We want to say THANK YOU to the High Country, as it has been a true privilege being a part of your community and we look forward to continuing the relationships we have built over the past two years.