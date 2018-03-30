Grandfather Mountain’s Nature Photography Weekend Registration Opens April 2

Published Friday, March 30, 2018 at 9:24 am

Online registration begins Monday, April 2, for Grandfather Mountain’s annual Nature Photography Weekend, a three-day workshop for photographers of all skill levels, taking place June 1 to 3 on the mountain.

Jennifer King

The event features presentations from renowned photographers, spectacular shooting opportunities on the mountain and a friendly, but competitive (and optional), photo contest.

The featured presenters for 2018, including David Akoubian, Mollie Isaacs, Jennifer King, Les Saucier and Kelly Walkotten, hail from throughout the country and will speak on a variety of photography topics encompassing both the technical and artistic elements of the craft.

Presentations take place in the afternoons and evenings, allowing participants to explore Grandfather Mountain and take their own shots during the day, while also participating in several outdoor field sessions (weather permitting) with professional photographers. Opportunities for sunrise and sunset photography will also be offered.

Participants are invited to camp for free at the Woods Walk Picnic Area during the weekend, taking advantage of one of the few opportunities to stay overnight inside the park.

Admission to Nature Photography Weekend is $115 and covers three-day park admission, a Saturday evening meal, entry to all presentations and field sessions and a flash drive for submitting contest entries. A $95 level includes all of the above, but does not include participation in the photo contest (or the flash drive).

Family members and guests of participants may visit the mountain at a discounted rate during the weekend if registered in advance.

Online registration begins at 9 a.m. Monday, April 2, at www.grandfather.com. Photographers should act fast, as the event fills quickly.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2pJZfhp, or email frank@grandfather.com.

The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call (800) 468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com to plan a trip.

