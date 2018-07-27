Grandfather Mountain Camera Clinic returns Aug. 18-19

Published Friday, July 27, 2018 at 9:44 am

Amateur and professional photographers can now register for the Grandfather Mountain Camera Clinic, a two-day seminar that offers presentations from outstanding photojournalists and opportunities for participants to improve their skills.

The clinic, set for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18 and 19, also allows participants the rare opportunity of photographing scenic Grandfather Mountain at dawn and dusk, along with chances to network with others interested in the craft.

The 2018 speakers include:

Eric Seals, photo and video journalist at the Detroit Free Press since 1999. Over the years, Seals has covered many events for the Free Press, from two Intifadas in Israel/Palestine, five months in the war in Iraq and many sporting events, from the Olympics in Rio, Beijing and South Korea to several Super Bowls, World Series and NBA Finals. In 2008, he eagerly embraced video storytelling and has since done numerous video stories, from human interest to social issues to short documentaries and projects.

Akili-Casundria Ramsess, executive director of the National Press Photographers Association, based in Athens, Ga., at the University of Georgia. Ramsess returned to the Atlanta area in 2011 as an independent photographer/photo editor, following a distinguished career as a Pulitzer- winning picture editor that culminated in her role as director of photography for the Orlando Sentinel.

Billy Weeks, a journalist with more than 34 years’ experience, having covered assignments from the World Series to small villages in Central America and Asia. He was awarded the Freedom of Information Award from the Georgia Associated Press and currently works as an independent documentary photographer and lecturer of photojournalism at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Southern Adventists University.

Allison Isley, the N.C. Press Association’s Hugh Morton Photographer of the Year for 2017. Following positions at the Salisbury Post and the Rocky Mount Telegram, Isley joined the staff of the Winston-Salem Journal in 2016. While she loves every aspect of working for a daily newspaper, Isley’s passion is long-term documentary photo stories. Outside of the newspaper, she also works as a freelancer, documenting love stories.

The Camera Clinic was originally organized in 1952 by the late Hugh Morton, developer of Grandfather Mountain and a distinguished photographer.

“The Camera Clinic is a favorite not only among photojournalists, but photographers in general,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature park. “Our speakers touch on a wide range of topics and can help participants hone their skills and widen their focus.”

Admission to the event is free for working photojournalists and active members of the N.C. Press Photographers Association. Admission for all others is $50 and includes a buffet dinner on Saturday.

Online registration opened July 18 at grandfather.com. Anyone wishing to secure a spot must purchase a $50 pass online; the charge will be refunded to those who show valid press credentials or a NCPPA membership card at check-in.

A discounted two-day admission ticket is available for $30 for guests of Camera Clinic participants who wish to enjoy the park but do not plan to attend the seminars. This ticket allows guests to come and go as they please Aug. 18 and 19. Guests may also purchase tickets for the Saturday buffet dinner for $15.

Basic campsites are available in the Grandfather Mountain Woods Walk Picnic Area for those participating in the clinic.

For more information, visit https://grandfather.com/events /grandfather-mountain-camera- clinic-2/ , or call (828) 733-2013.

The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call (800) 468-7325, or plan a trip at www.grandfather.com.

