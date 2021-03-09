Grandfather Mountain Announces 2021 Schedule of Events

Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11:06 am

Grandfather Mountain is taking outdoor fun to new heights with its 2021 calendar of events.

With a mission to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park and its staff are readying for a safe and eventful year.

“At Grandfather Mountain, we like to bridge outdoor fun with education,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature park. “Our 2021 slate of events offers folks mountains of opportunities to have fun while exploring our unique classroom in the clouds.”

With a few exceptions where noted, most special events are included with park admission. Members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club will receive discounted admission for paid events. Schedule is subject to change. Additional events will be announced and posted on www.grandfather.com.

Adult Field Course – Advanced Birding Identification

May 1

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Limit 10 • $60/ $25 Bridge Club

This course will explore such aspects of the lives of birds as seasonal plumage, molt, nestling growth, seasonal occurrence, habitat requirements and similarities between related and sometimes completely unrelated species.

Grandfather Mountain’s Adult Field Course series offers participants the chance to explore the mountain like never before. Students examine speciﬁc aspects of the park ecosystem through fun, hands-on ﬁeld excursions. Course leaders are experts in their ﬁelds and include professors, naturalists, scientists and acclaimed photographers, writers, historians and artists.

Advanced registration is required at www.grandfather.com.

Adult Field Course – Introduction to Landscape Design

May 15

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Limit 10 • $60/ $25 Bridge Club

This course is a landscape design workshop that will help participants make informed and confident decisions about issues they face in the landscape. Instructor Preston Montague will present tenets of landscape design he’s learned as a professional landscape architect, as well as his approach to solving a range of problems that includes drainage, planting and overall aesthetics.

The Remarkable Rhododendron Ramble

May 29- June 6

2 p.m.

From May 29 through June 6, a series of 20-minute guided walks will highlight Grandfather Mountain’s rhododendron species and blooms.

Educator Workshop – Project WILD: Bears

Thursday, June 3

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Limit 12

Project WILD is a K-12 interdisciplinary conservation and environmental education program emphasizing wildlife. All participants will receive the Project WILD activity guide and earn six hours of Criteria II or III credits toward their N.C. Environmental Education Certification (or 0.6 CEUs). A homework option is available to earn up to 10 hours or 1.0 CEU.

Grandfather Mountain’s Educator Workshops are free to educators and offer credits for Criteria I, II and III programs. Courses include complimentary admission to the park for attendees. Registration is required at www.grandfather.com.

Educator Workshop – Project Growing Up WILD

Wednesday, July 21

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Limit 12

Growing up WILD is an early childhood program that builds on children’s sense of wonder about nature and invites them to explore wildlife and their habitats. While the workshop is primarily oriented toward educators that work with children ages 3-7, many of the activities in the guide can be adapted to a wider age range. Registration is required at www.grandfather.com.

Grandfather Presents: David Sibley

Thursday, Aug. 12

6- 7:30 p.m.

Author, illustrator and avid birdwatcher David Sibley will open the 2021 Grandfather Presents lecture series. With his father an ornithologist, Sibley said birding has been a major part of his life ever since he was a child. He merged his encyclopedic knowledge with his skills as a self-taught artist to become one of America’s best-known field guide authors.

The Grandfather Presents lecture series offers presentations from some of the country’s foremost experts on conservation. Advanced registration is required at www.grandfather.com.

Educator Workshop – Project WILD: Elk

Thursday, Aug. 19

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Limit 12

Project WILD is a K-12 interdisciplinary conservation and environmental education program emphasizing wildlife. All participants will receive the Project WILD activity guide and earn six hours of Criteria II or III credits toward their N.C. Environmental Education Certification (or 0.6 CEUs). A homework option is available to earn up to 10 hours or 1.0 CEU. Registration is required at www.grandfather.com.

HawkWatch

September

All throughout September, guests are invited to join the mountain’s naturalists as they count and celebrate the annual spectacle of the fall raptor migration. Participants can meet daily across the Mile High Swinging Bridge on Linville Peak, weather permitting.

51st Annual Girl Scout Day

Sep. 18

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Girl Scouts are invited to join the park’s education staff for a fun-filled learning adventure on Grandfather Mountain. Participants can enjoy special scout activities and presentations. Plus, all Girl Scouts and troop leaders are admitted free with proof of membership, and family members will receive discounted admission. Reservations are required by calling 828-733-2013.

Creatures of the Night & Bonfire Delight

Sept. 25

6 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Limit 25 • $50/ $10 Bridge Club

As night falls on Grandfather Mountain, guests can enjoy rare after-dark tours, fireside tales and a chance to meet the park’s nocturnal residents. Registration is required at www.grandfather.com.

The Fall Color Ramble

Oct. 2-10

2 p.m.

From Oct. 2-10, guests can enjoy 20-minute guided walks that highlight Grandfather Mountain’s fall colors.

Adult Field Course – Late Summer Sketching

Oct. 9

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Limit 10 • $60/ $25 Bridge Club

The naturalist’s sketchbook is full of drawings and observations of the outdoors that bring moments in nature to life. Participants will learn how to tell a story through the arrangement of objects in a sketchbook, as well as basic observation and drawing techniques with pen, pencil and colored pencils. Registration is required at www.grandfather.com.

Adult Field Course – Grandfather’s Starry Skies

Oct. 23

5 p.m.-11 p.m.

Limit 10 • $60/ $25 Bridge Club

The goal for this class is to create a familiarity with the night sky and learn the basics of stargazing that can be applied on your own on any clear night throughout the year. Registration is required at www.grandfather.com.

And More

Grandfather Mountain may offer additional events throughout the year, including adult field courses, daily programs and more. Registration for certain events may not open until the event date draws nearer.

To learn more or register, visit www.grandfather.com or call 828-733-2013.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call 800-468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com to plan a trip.