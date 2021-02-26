Grand Opening Celebrates Blowing Rock’s Village Pharmacy Relocating to Tanger Outlets

Published Friday, February 26, 2021 at 5:26 pm

By Nathan Ham

Village Pharmacy, a mainstay in the Blowing Rock community, has officially relocated its store from the Foley Center to the Tanger Outlets. An official ribbon-cutting celebrated the move yesterday. The pharmacy has served the Blowing Rock Community for over 20 years. Village Pharmacy was originally located on Sunset Drive before moving to the Foley Center and is now in a very convenient location at the Tanger Outlets off of Valley Boulevard.

“We needed a better space and a better location, so it all worked out to be at Tanger. There is better parking and it is much more accessible,” said Jessica Welch, Marketing Coordinator for Boone Drugs, Inc., who owns Village Pharmacy.

With the new location, the pharmacy has also added a lot more gift shopping options to fit in better with the other neighboring shops at the outlets, while still serving the area’s pharmaceutical needs.

“It’s a full-service pharmacy and we do provide free delivery for Watauga County. We do curbside pickup and offer great gifts,” Welch said.

Kyndall Monroe is the new pharmacist manager and she is excited to take over in that leading role.

Village Pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

Photos taken by Lonnie Webster