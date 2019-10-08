Grab Your Copy of the October Edition of the High Country Magazine

Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:35 am

The October/November edition of the High Country Magazine is officially back and ready to pick up at your favorite businesses across the High Country, or at our office located at 1600 Highway 105 in Boone. You can also read the magazine cover to cover online if you are not in the area.

Our cover story for this fall features the reopening of the Appalachian Theatre. The iconic theatre returns after closing 12 years ago with its opening show on October 14 featuring John McEuen, founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and his current band, The String Wizards, for a concert titled, “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.” Tickets are $32 and are now on sale to the public.

The theatre property was purchased in 2013 by a non-profit group named Appalachian Theatre of the High Country (ATHC) with the intention of one day returning the stage to its glory days. After many fundraisers and lots of hard work by passionate fans of the original Appalachian Theatre, the doors will now be open again.

In addition to the story on the Appalachian Theatre, there are stories about Rufus Edmisten, John Mena and Haircut 101, Jordan Nelson, “The Drone Guy,” Cecil and John Gurganus and the Appalachian Trail and Boone resident, Mary Helen Cole turns 100.

Appalachian Theatre’s Dramatic Return

For 69 years, the Appalachian Theatre entertained many locals and visitors to the area. Now, after closing in 2007, the iconic theatre is set to restart the show.

Rufus Edmisten Returns to his Roots

Boone native Rufus Edmisten, known for delivering the subpoena to President Richard Nixon during the Watergate Investigation, details his youth growing up as a country boy.

30 Years of Hairstyles at Haircut 101

Haircut 101 in downtown Boone is celebrating its 30th year in business. Owner and stylist John Mena talks about the journey to this point in 2019.

Jordan Nelson the “Drone Guy”

With nearly 10 million drone video views and over 36,000 Instagram followers, Jordan Nelson has shot stunning videos all across the High Country.

Taking On the Appalachian Trail

Watauga County father and son, Cecil and John Gurganus, talk about preparing for life traveling the full length of the Appalachian Trail.

Mary Helen Cole Turns 100

Boone resident Mary Helen Cole turned 100 years old on August 20. She tells some tales and shares some memories of her childhood growing up in the High Country.

