Grab Your Copy of the June Edition of the High Country Magazine

Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 12:28 pm

The June edition of the High Country Magazine is officially back and ready to pick up at your favorite businesses across the High Country, or at our office located at 1600 Highway 105 in Boone. You can also read the magazine cover to cover online if you are not in the area.

This year’s June edition features stories on the High Country United Way, the Western Youth Network, Mt. Bethel Reformed Church, Rev. Edgar Tufts, local designer Dianne Davant Moffitt and the 100th anniversary of the Tweetsie Railroad.

40 Years of Support from High Country United Way

Since 1978, High Country United Way has worked hard to meet the needs of the High Country.

Living By Design

Dianne Davant Moffitt has spent four decades of her life in Blowing Rock focusing on her passion for style and interior design.

Still Standing After 133 Years

Mt. Bethel Reformed Church gets a facelift from Blowing Rock native Andrew Critcher as the church turns 133 years old.

Putting Banner Elk on the Map

The story of Rev. Edgar Tufts details his ambitions that led to the opening of Lees-McRae College and many other establishments in Banner Elk.

A Century of Tweetsie Railroad

The Linville River Railway, better known as Tweetsie Railroad, was completed in 1919, bringing a new era to Boone and the High Country.

Influencing the Future

The Western Youth Network works tirelessly to provide a positive impact on the lives of many children and teens in Watauga County.

Comments

comments