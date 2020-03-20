Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order Allows for Additional Unemployment Benefits During Coronavirus Pandemic Explained Here

Published Friday, March 20, 2020 at 3:38 pm

By Nathan Ham

With the uncertainty that continues to surround businesses during this coronavirus pandemic, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order that will hopefully make it easier for many affected employees to receive unemployment benefits.

The executive order suspended the one-week waiting period for benefits and will not require people to look for another job to obtain benefits. Two of the most significant changes are that workers who may not be unemployed but did have some of their hours cut back can receive benefits and employers will not be held responsible for unemployment payments due to the virus outbreak throughout North Carolina.

“We know this will be a hardship on owners, on customers, and on workers involved. We know this will cost people jobs, but we are doing all we can to alleviate problems however we can. We will work tirelessly and make the very best decisions we can,” said Governor Cooper in a statement announcing the changes to unemployment benefits.

Part-time employees will be eligible as long as they have earned a certain amount of income to qualify. Seasonal employees and temporary employees are also eligible to apply for these benefits. Temporary employees will need to communicate with their staffing agency on how to proceed with applying for these benefits.

To sign up for unemployment benefits, each applicant will need their Social Security number, an explanation of any separation/vacation/severance pay that may be received, bank routing number and account number for direct deposit and work history for the past two years.

If you have any additional questions, visit the Division of Employment Services website, call 888-737-0259 or email [email protected]

Information and Questions

Unemployment Benefits 1. Basic Rules and Filing Instruction Expansion of Unemployment InsuranceThis new executive order also includes an expansion of unemployment insurance to help North Carolina workers affected by COVID-19.“We know this [closing dine-in operations] will be a hardship on owners, on customers, and on the workers involved,” Gov. Cooper said. “We know this will cost people their jobs, but we are doing all we can to alleviate problems however we can. We will work tirelessly and make the very best decisions we can.”

o • Visit one a NC Works Career Center offices.

2. Q&A Are part-time employees eligible for unemployment insurance?

Yes, part-time employees may be eligible as long as they have earned a sufficient amount of money to qualify.

Seasonal employees may be eligible if they apply during the season in which they work, and their employer is designated as a seasonal employer, and they have earned a sufficient amount of money to qualify. If you apply, the Division of Employment Services will look at those details to determine if you qualify.

Temporary employees who work for the company laying off are treated in the same manner as permanent employees. Temporary employees who work through staffing agencies are eligible if the staffing agency does not have any other employment for them.

That depends on whether the business owner covered themselves as an employee when paying quarterly unemployment insurance taxes. In other words, a business owner who paid unemployment insurance taxes for him/herself would be eligible. When waiters and others who rely on tips for part of their pay apply for unemployment insurance, should they include their tip income in what they list as their income?

Yes, employees who typically earn tips should include that in their income when filing for unemployment insurance.

Independent contractors and self-employed workers are typically not covered. In order to be eligible, workers must have held a job considered covered employment. However, the Governor is likely to seek a federal disaster declaration, which if approved, would allow for the federal disaster unemployment assistance for those who do not qualify for regular unemployment.

No. Extending benefits beyond the current 12-week period allowed by law would require action by the General Assembly.

People can sign up for unemployment insurance online at www.des.nc.gov,

To sign up, an applicant needs to gather certain information including your Social Security Number, details about any separation, vacation or severance pay you will get, details about any retirement pay you get, your bank routing number and account number (for direct deposit), and your work history for the past two years (employer name as it appears on your check stub, employer’s payroll and physical address, telephone number, employment dates, rate of pay, and reason of separation for each employer).

I don’t qualify for these benefits. Is other relief available to me?

We understand this emergency is having a significant impact on jobs, businesses and our entire economy. We are continuing to explore other relief that may be available for workers and business owners, both at the state and federal levels, including a federal disaster declaration.

Please visit the Division of Employment Services at https://des.nc.gov/ for FAQ’s or call 888-737- 0259. Questions may also be directed to [email protected]