Governor Roy Cooper Issues ‘Stay At Home’ Order for North Carolina Beginning March 30 at 5 p.m.

Published Friday, March 27, 2020 at 5:09 pm

By Nathan Ham

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a new executive order that will institute a stay-at-home order for all North Carolina residents beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 30.

“Our numbers continue to increase rapidly. This is a highly contagious virus that is deadly for some. To continue our aggressive battle to slow the spread of COVID-19, today I have signed a ‘stay at home’ order for the entire state of North Carolina. It’s what we have to do to save lives,” said Gov. Cooper.

All essential businesses will continue to operate and no special permits will be needed to continue to operate these businesses.

Violations of this order are punishable as a Class 2 Misdemeanor.

“We hope it doesn’t come to that but we want people to know that this is a serious order and we want people to follow that,” said Gov. Cooper.

The Governor noted today that three North Carolinians have died due to COVID-19 and the state has 763 confirmed cases of the virus in 60 counties. He called on all North Carolinians to protect themselves by staying home and following social distancing guidelines. North Carolina is now considered to have widespread transmission of the virus, which means people who have tested positive cannot trace where they were exposed to the virus.

What is an Essential Business?

According to Gov. Cooper’s executive order, businesses that are classified as essential include:

Healthcare and public health operations human services operations such as long-term care facilities and childcare centers,

Food and beverage production

Construction

Building and grounds maintenance (including landscaping)

Airport operations,

Utilities maintenance and operations,

Emergency management personnel (including first responders, emergency dispatchers law enforcement, child protection and child welfare personnel, housing personnel, military)

Grocery stores

Pharmacies

Certified farmers’ markets

Convenience stores

Farming, livestock, fishing, forestry, and other production agriculture

Animal shelters, rescues and adoption facilities

Food banks

Religious facilities

Media

Gas stations

Auto Supply Stores

Auto sales

Tire and auto repair

Farm, construction equipment and boat repair

Banks, credit unions, insurance companies

Home improvement, hardware and supply stores

Critical trades (plumbers, electricians, exterminators, janitorial staff, security staff, HVAC, painters, cleaning services, moving and relocation services

Mail, shopping, logistics, and delivery

Educational institutions

Laundry services

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Office supply stores

Transportation (including airlines, taxis, rental services, public transportation)

Home-based care and services

Residential facilities and shelters

Professional services (including legal, accounting, insurance, engineering, architectural, land surveying, real estate

Defense and military contractors

Hotels and motels

Funeral services

Cell phone, computer and tablet repair

Book stores that sell educational material

Beer, wine and liquor stores

Pet and feed stores