Governor Cooper Increases North Carolina’s No-CostTesting Sites and Adds 400 Contact Tracers

This week, NC DHHS announced that up to 300 no-cost testing sites would be deployed to underserved communities that currently have limited testing options. These free sites will increase capacity in roughly 100 zip codes across the state with a focus on historically marginalized populations, including Black, Hispanic and Native American communities.

In addition, more than 480 contact tracers, half of whom are bilingual with a focus on Spanish speakers, have been added statewide. With these additions, there are more than 1,500 people working on contact tracing statewide. Remember, if you get a call from a contact tracer, it’s important to work with them to protect your health, your family’s health and your community.

“This pandemic is hitting historically marginalized populations hard. Longstanding inequities have left these communities more vulnerable to COVID-19, and this major addition of free testing sites will help us save lives,” said Governor Cooper.

A new NCDHHS initiative will lend support to people and families who have gotten sick with COVID-19. 250 Community Health Workers will be deployed to areas with high COVID-19 cases to partner with local health departments and tracers. They will help connect North Carolinians to medical and social support resources including primary care, mental health services, and COVID-19 related resources as well.