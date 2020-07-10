Governor Cooper Increases North Carolina’s No-CostTesting Sites and Adds 400 Contact Tracers

|
This week, NC DHHS announced that up to 300 no-cost testing sites would be deployed to underserved communities that currently have limited testing options. These free sites will increase capacity in roughly 100 zip codes across the state with a focus on historically marginalized populations, including Black, Hispanic and Native American communities.
In addition, more than 480 contact tracers, half of whom are bilingual with a focus on Spanish speakers, have been added statewide. With these additions, there are more than 1,500 people working on contact tracing statewide. Remember, if you get a call from a contact tracer, it’s important to work with them to protect your health, your family’s health and your community.
“This pandemic is hitting historically marginalized populations hard. Longstanding inequities have left these communities more vulnerable to COVID-19, and this major addition of free testing sites will help us save lives,” said Governor Cooper.
A new NCDHHS initiative will lend support to people and families who have gotten sick with COVID-19. 250 Community Health Workers will be deployed to areas with high COVID-19 cases to partner with local health departments and tracers. They will help connect North Carolinians to medical and social support resources including primary care, mental health services, and COVID-19 related resources as well.
Information is changing rapidly, this update is current as of July 10, 2020
It’s important to rely on trusted sources of information about COVID-19. Keep up with the latest information on Coronavirus in North Carolina HERE.
Text COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information and updates about COVID-19 and North Carolina’s response.
Dial 2-1-1 provides free, confidential information and is available 24 hours a day to help you find resources within your community. They can connect you with people and groups that can help with questions about access to food, shelter, health care, employment and child care.
Families who need food assistance for their children can text FOODNC to 877-877 to find free meal sites in their communities.
Make sure to prioritize your overall wellness and don’t hesitate to seek additional help.
Optum has a toll-free 24-hour Emotional Support Help Line at 866-342-6892 for people who may be experiencing anxiety or stress due to Coronavirus.
You can track the disease in real time through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 NC Dashboard. It includes detailed information about the state’s COVID-19 confirmed cases, hospital capacity and more.
Governor Cooper’s administration is matching North Carolina college students in need of work experience to local government agencies and nonprofits who need extra support during COVID-19. The program allows students to participate in virtual internships with North Carolina public and private entities developing skills and gaining foundational work experience for their resume. The initiative is part of the Governor’s NC Job Ready program.
“The Student Response Corps Initiative is a win-win for students who may have lost jobs or internships due to the pandemic and local governments and nonprofits who are in need of extra help right now. Job readiness may be even more important during a pandemic,” said Governor Cooper.
A list of current internship opportunities is available by visiting the NC COVID-19 Student Response Corps Database. For more information on the NC COVID-19 Student Response Corps initiative, please contact Caroline Tervo at [email protected].
Read the press release.