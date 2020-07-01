Gov. Roy Cooper Delays Announcement on School Reopening Plan for 2020-21 Academic Year

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:35 am

By Nathan Ham

Parents, students and teachers were expecting an announcement to come on Wednesday afternoon about how North Carolina public schools would plan to reopen in August. That announcement has been delayed, according to a press release provided by Gov. Cooper’s office. The news was first reported Tuesday night by WRAL TV.

No additional info has been provided yet as to when the announcement might be made in the future. A press briefing at 3 p.m. today from the Coronavirus Taskforce will still take place as scheduled.

In June, each school district in North Carolina was told to be prepared for three different scenarios for reopening schools in the fall. Plan A would include minimal social distancing and students returning to the classrooms. Plan B would include social distancing measures with schools operating at 50 percent capacity. Plan C would be schools providing all education through online learning and school buildings remaining closed.

On Monday, Watauga County Schools Director of Communication Garrett Price said that the parent survey that the school system sent out recently received nearly 3,000 responses from parents on how they would envision school reopening for the 2020-21 school year.