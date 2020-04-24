Gov. Cooper Gives Additional Information on His Plan For Moving Forward in Right Direction

Governor Roy Cooper today extended the Stay at Home order until May 8 and laid out a three-phase plan to ease restrictions when data shows that key metrics are headed in the right direction. Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of NC Department of Health and Human Services, shared more specifics on those key metrics. The Stay At Home and other orders are extended today because North Carolina has not yet seen a downward trajectory of those metrics needed to begin gradually lifting restrictions.

“It’s important to get our economy moving forward. We are helping with unemployment insurance payments, stimulus money and many businesses that continue to be open. But I will not risk the health of our people or our hospitals, and easing restrictions now would do that,” said Governor Cooper.

“Right now, the decision to stay at home is based on the public health data and White House guidance. North Carolina needs more time to slow the spread of this virus before we can safely begin lifting restrictions,” Governor Cooper added.

To learn more about the phases and the data trends that will define the timing for three-phase plan, read in the press release on the extended Stay at Home Order.

To see the state’s current status on the virus view the presentation from Thursday’s update.