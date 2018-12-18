Give Hope for the Holidays: 2018 Holiday Honor Card ‘Almost Home’

Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 4:22 pm

For the tenth consecutive year, Hospitality House, the nonprofit agency that serves as the point of entry for all homeless services in Ashe, Avery, Wilkes, Watauga, Alleghany, Mitchell and Yancey counties, is offering William Mangum’s Honor Card this holiday season.

North Carolina Watercolor artist William Mangum has been a hands-on advocate for the needs of North Carolina’s homeless population, donating his artistic skills and publishing gifts to make The Honor Card program one of the most successful charitable programs in the country. Since its inception in 1998, The Honor Card has raised close to 7.5 million dollars to assist the homeless citizens of North Carolina.

Through Mangum’s passionate endeavors and additional financial support from the Wells Fargo Foundation, Piedmont Graphics, and an anonymous donor, every penny goes directly to support homeless agencies in thirteen cities across North Carolina.

Mangum’s inspiration this year, “Almost Home,” comes from Psalms 91: 1-2 Bible verses. “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the LORD, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress my God, in whom I trust.’”

“In reflecting on this year’s Honor Card, it is one filled with the serenity and peacefulness we find in a snow-laden landscape,” states Mangum. “It also reminds us that we are merely on a journey. Truth be known, we are never really at home here on earth. We are simply passing through.”

The Honor Card is a unique way to recognize friends, neighbors, family members, colleagues, and loved ones while at the same time giving a meaningful gift to someone in need. One-hundred percent of every dollar raised goes toward providing housing, food, counseling and critical services to the children, women and men who call Hospitality House home.

“This just might be my favorite Honor Card so far,” says Todd Carter, Hospitality House director of development. “In addition to the inspiration, I look at that image and can see Lansing or Valle Crucis or Linville or Roaring River. It really speaks to beauty of a snowfall in the High Country.

Each year, The Honor Card features a contemplative painting by Mangum, one of the most respected and collected artists in the United States. Since discovering watercolors with a 59-cent tray in his pursuit towards his MFA, Bill has created more than 3, 000 paintings since 1977.

Continues Carter, “Bill’s passion and commitment to the homeless men, women and children of North Carolina is an inspiration. We are proud to be a part of his vision and thankful for this opportunity.”

The 2018 Holiday Honor Cards are available now through January for a minimum donation of $5 per card online at HospHouse.org – and they will ship them to you or for you at no additional charge.

You may also purchase The Honor Card at Hospitality House (338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone), Welcome Home Thriftique (266 Hwy 105. Ext., Boone) and local Ashe, Avery, Wilkes and Watauga county churches and businesses. Those include Bohemia Coffee & Gallery and Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian in West Jefferson, HQ Salon in Jefferson, The Pet Prairie Dog Retreat in Sugar Grove, Banner Elk United Methodist, St. Bernadette Roman Catholic in Linville, North Wilkesboro First Baptist, , St. Paul’s Episcopal of Wilkesboro, The Original Mast General Store, Mast Annex, Rivercross Made in the USA, Church of the Holy Cross and Valle Crucis Conference Center in Valle Crucis, Mast General Store, Bridgeman Dental, St. Luke’s Episcopal, Boone United Methodist, Boone Mennonite Brethren, St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country, Grace Lutheran and First Presbyterian in Boone and St. Mary of the Hills in Blowing Rock.

The “Almost Home” Honor Card video featuring music and lyrics by Debbie Coon and Justin Williams can be viewed at HospHouse.org/honorcard.

For further information please contact Todd Carter at 828.264.1237 ext. 6 or [email protected]. To learn more about Hospitality House, visit them online at HospHouse.org, follow them or on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat @HospHouse or on Twitter or @HospHouseNWNC

To learn more about artist William Mangum visit http://williammangum.com/ and for an in-depth history of The Honor Card go to http://thehonorcard.com.

