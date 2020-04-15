Gift Cards for Good at Mast Store: 20% of the Total Amount will be Donated to Food Bank Partners

Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 10:55 am

One of the traditions John and Faye Cooper established as soon as they could afford to after re-opening the Original Mast Store in Valle Crucis was giving back to the community. Over the years, that tradition has grown and now includes organizations and causes in three major categories – human needs, arts and education, and conservation across all our home communities. That tradition is continuing, but this year, we need your help. That’s where Gift Cards for Good comes in.

Agencies that are often called upon for help with putting food on the table – our local food security partners – are going to need our help now more than ever. To that end, we are launching the Gift Cards for Good program here at Mast Store. When you purchase a Mast Store gift card starting March 26, 20% of the total amount will be donated to our food bank partners. You can designate your favorite one, or we’ll divide the amount equally among them. Here’s a list of our food security partners in each community:

Hunger & Health Coalition – Valle Crucis and Boone

MANNA FoodBank – Waynesville, Hendersonville, and Asheville

Loaves & Fishes – Greenville

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee – Knoxville

Harvest Hope – Columbia

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina – Winston-Salem

Feeding Southwest Virginia – Roanoke

We haven’t opened our Roanoke, Virginia location – that was an eagerly anticipated date set for early April, but alas is delayed – but we felt it important to support our new community as well. Please note which food bank you’d like to support in the Order Notes field at checkout.

The Mast Store is thankful for your support and patronage over the years. Because you made the choice to shop with us, we have been able to support many groups and causes in our local communities. In these extraordinary times, we are choosing to direct funds to our food security partners where we can make the most impact.

These gift cards can be used almost immediately online for orders shipped directly to your home or at stores for curbside pickup (where available). They can also be saved for later use or given as gifts. Make your purchase of shelter-in-place items – puzzles, toys, books, food, etc. – go further by buying an electronic gift card (which will donate to a food bank) and then using the gift card to purchase your items. It’s win-win!

We are grateful for your help to continue a tradition of giving. To quote Dolly Parton, “You’ll never do a whole lot unless you’re brave enough to try.” Right now, we are all doing a whole lot, and we may be asked to do even more to keep each other safe and healthy. Together, we’ll emerge stronger and more compassionate at this event’s end. Thank you for your support of Gift Cards for Good.