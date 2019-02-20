Gas Prices Skyrocket Across North Carolina; Prices in the High Country Hovering Near State Average

Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 5:00 pm

Gas prices are on the rise in the Carolinas and across the country.

North Carolina’s $2.27 average is 12 cents higher than this time last week, four cents higher than yesterday and 16 cents higher than this time last month. South Carolina’s $2.12 average is 12 cents higher on the week and four cents higher than yesterday as well, and 15 cents more than this time last month.

In Boone, prices range from $2.25 to $2.39 per gallon for regular gas, according to recent updates from GasBuddy.

In nearby West Jefferson, where gas prices are typically lower than in Boone and other parts of Watauga County, prices have already shot up to $2.35 at almost every station, putting them above several reported prices in Boone.

“Oil and wholesale gasoline prices have surged and that’s driving prices higher at the pump,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “OPEC is fulfilling its promise to cut production and there have been reports of refinery problems in the Northeast. Supply will most likely continue to tighten and keep gas prices higher through the end of the month.”

28 states saw gas price averages increase by at least a nickel this week, pushing the national average to $2.36 – the largest one-week increase seen at the national level this year.

“Another key factor for rising prices is refineries entering maintenance season. This is the time when refineries prepare to switch over to summer-blend gasoline. During this time production is reduced as refineries go offline and begin their version of ‘spring cleaning’,” added Wright.

Comments

comments