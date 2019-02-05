Gas Prices in Boone Rising Back Above North Carolina State Average

Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 3:52 pm

By Nathan Ham

For all of January and the first few days of February, gas prices in Boone had settled in below the state average of $2.15 for a gallon of regular gasoline in North Carolina.

Unfortunately for commuters around Boone and other parts of the High Country, gas prices have shot up again over the last couple of days at several stations in the area. Both Speedway stations on Highway 421 entering and exiting Boone, the Speedway on Blowing Rock Road and the Speedway on Highway 105 have gas prices that jumped to $2.24 a gallon according to reports from GasBuddy earlier on Tuesday. The Citgo at the intersection of Highway 105 and E. King Street had prices reported at 2.15 a gallon around noon.

According to other reports, the Quality Plus on Highway 421 North still has regular gas for $2.09 a gallon, the Mobil stations on Highway 105 and Bamboo Rod, the Exxon on Blowing Rock Road, Gastown at the intersection of Hardin Street and Howard Street and the Carolina Petro on Blowing Rock Road all still have gasoline prices at $2.07 per gallon for regular.

In Ashe County, gas prices dipped below $2 for most of January but have recently jumped back above that mark. Regular gas is currently $2 a gallon at Murphy USA while Ingles and BP have gas at $2.01 a gallon in West Jefferson.

Gas prices continue to stay relatively high in the Banner Elk area compared to the state average. Gas is $2.20 a gallon at the Shell on Tynecastle Highway and $2.26 per gallon at the Speedway near Seven Devils.

Across the country, the national average for gas grew just a penny more right now than it was at the beginning of January. The price of gas is still on average 34 cents cheaper than it was at the beginning of 2018.

Comments

comments