Gas Prices Drop to Lowest Level of 2018; Prices in Boone Still Above State Average

Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 11:36 am

By Nathan Ham

The price you are paying at the gas pump continues to drop across North Carolina. The state average dropped to $2.34 per gallon for regular gasoline, the lowest average price so far in 2018.

“Cheap crude oil prices are driving the fuel savings at the pump, as last week crude dropped to its lowest point of the year. However, this week’s Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting could cause crude prices to jump if the organization decides to reduce crude production,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson for AAA Carolinas.

Prices vary somewhat across the state with the lowest average price of $2.25 being found in the Fayetteville area and the highest average price of $2.58 being found in the Asheville region. The cheapest reported price in North Carolina is $1.88 at a BP in Fayetteville

In Boone, prices are hovering a little bit above the state average but are still below the national average of $2.46 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, an app that lets travelers know what the best prices are in the area they are located, says the cheapest gas in Boone is $2.35 per gallon at the Kangaroo Express Mobil station at the intersection of State Farm Road and Deerfield Road. Five other stations in Boone are reporting prices of $2.36 per gallon.

Prices are higher in Banner Elk with the Shell station on Tynecastle Highway having a reported price of $2.55 per gallon.

In neighboring Ashe County, however, prices are significantly less than in Boone and Banner Elk. The price reported at Murphy USA is $2.16 a gallon and prices of $2.19 per gallon at Quality Plus, Ingles, BP and Speedway.

Other nearby locations with cheaper gas than Boone include Marion, where five stations are reporting prices of $2.09 per gallon, Wilkesboro with prices ranging from $2.19 to $2.21 per gallon, Lenoir with prices ranging from $2.19 to $2.24 per gallon and Hickory where three stations are reporting prices of $2.19 per gallon.

In Tennessee, gas prices in Elizabethton are $2.15 per gallon and in South Carolina, prices have dropped under $2 in several locations. The lowest price per gallon in Rock Hill is currently $1.83

