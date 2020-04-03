Gas Prices Continue to Tumble Across North Carolina and the Rest of the Country

Published Friday, April 3, 2020 at 1:04 pm

By Nathan Ham

The price for a gallon of gas in the High Country is at or below the state average of $1.84 per gallon, according to gas prices from the app GasBuddy.

The lowest price in Boone resides at Gastown on Hardin Street where the price if $1.79 a gallon for regular. At the Exxon on Blowing Rock Road and the Carolina Petro on Blowing Rock Road, gas is $1.81 per gallon. The Mobil Circle K stores on Highway 105, King Street and Blowing Rock road have their prices set at $1.85 per gallon. The Speedway locations on Highway 105, Blowing Rock Road and King Street are also showing a price of $1.85 per gallon.

In Ashe County, the prices are still a bit above the state average. Backyard Convenience on South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson has the lowest price at $1.90 per gallon. Murphy USA at Walmart has a price of $1.91 per gallon. Valero, Ingles, Quality Plus and Speedway in West Jefferson are all charging $1.95 per gallon for regular.

Banner Elk’s cheapest place to get gas is at the Exxon on Main Street where the reported price is $1.81 per gallon. In Newland, the Citgo on Pineola Street and the Valero on Linville Street both have prices of $1.81 per gallon.

The cheapest price reported in North Carolina is in Goldsboro at Adams Convenient Mart where it is $1.17 per gallon.

“Because of social distancing and the stay-at-home order, we are continuing to see even less traffic on the roadways,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson. “These factors will ultimately drive down demand, increase gasoline supply and continue to lower pump prices for the foreseeable future.”

At $2.01, today’s national gas price average is 68 cents less than a year ago, a low not seen since March 2016. Crude oil continues to be the biggest driver of the less expensive gas prices and at the end of Friday’s formal trading session, crude oil dropped to $21.51 per barrel.