Garbage and Recycling Program Reminder From the Town of Boone

As the Town of Boone welcomes all newly established citizens residing in Town, we would like to remind everyone about Boone’s Sanitation and Recycling Program.

The Town provides curbside sanitation services on a weekly basis while recycling is serviced bi-weekly. Both services are provided through a contract with Republic Services, Inc. Residential collection of sanitation and recycling is on the same day of the week with no exceptions.

Please see the sanitation & recycling collection schedule along with the recycling calendar online at www.townofboone.net.

Garbage and recycling carts are to be placed at the curb the night before or by 6:00 a.m. on your scheduled collection day. Containers must be removed from the curb by 9:00 a.m. the following day.

Garbage should be stored in 30-32 gallon closed lidded containers of your choice or a 96-gallon garbage container leased from the hauler. Recycling containers are provided by the hauler at no charge and delivered to the residence upon request.

