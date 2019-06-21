Gamekeeper Restaurant Opens a New Patio for a New Outdoors Dining Experience

Published Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1:24 pm

The Gamekeeper Restaurant are celebrating the grand opening of their new outdoor patio, a scenic spot that will be available to diners on a first-come-first-serve basis. Locals and regular guests are invited to sip on some wine while trying out a few appetizers that the restaurant will be considering for their outdoor menu.

Wren’s Nest Landscaping built the outdoor patio in a “quick and clean manner” and now, the Gamekeeper has invited guests to experience the space and take advantage of the Boone summer weather. The patio hosts 8 tables, with the possibility of a new bar and a chef’s table on the way.

Ken and Wendy Gordon bought the Gamekeeper in 2000. Since then, their appreciation for cooking has remained evident in every aspect of preparation and presentation. They utilize a wood-fired grill, enforcing smooth front of house and back of the house relations, and emphasize preserving, curing and smoking meats and vegetables.

The two share over 30 years in the business, having worked at establishments such as Roaring Gap Country Club, Linville Ridge, and Cafe Phoenix in both the kitchen as well as catering.

Guests are encouraged to visit each Wednesday on the patio at 5:00 p.m. for Burgers & Burgundy, in conjunction with Peabody’s Wine and Beer. Guests will be able to purchase a bottle of featured Burgundy from Peabody’s with Gamekeeper’s courtesy of waiving the $25 corking fee. The patio special started on June 12.

“The main idea behind the patio was that we wanted guests to have another place to come and enjoy the Gamekeeper from outside and have fun, enjoy a glass of wine, and maybe watch the sunset all while enjoying some light appetizers,” said Gordon. “It’s got a unique feel to it; it’s like being here, but it’s not.”

Executive Chef Ken Gordon will be grilling sliders and while other new additions to the menu are in the process of being made. This offer is only good on Wednesdays, with select wines, on the Gamekeeper Patio. The offer will not be valid in the Gamekeeper dining room.

This will take place each Wednesday from June 12 to September 25 occurring from 3:00 pm to sunset, weather permitting.

So far, the patio has received great reviews from customers and Ken has taken note of the increasing popularity.

“Everyone that has expressed how much they love it down there say it’s a unique feeling, like being in the middle of the woods somewhere. More people have inquired about having regular dining service down there. It wasn’t our intention in the first place because it’s remote and would require a lot of running from the kitchen to there, but because of so much interest, we’re going to give it a try,” said Gordon.

The patio currently has eight tables and Ken says he is “toying with the idea of building a bar.”

“We’re also toying with the idea of having a chef’s table down there with Wendy and myself, some cooking equipment, some good bottles of wine and a good time for the table,” he added. “We had no idea in the beginning how any of this would unfold, but it’s a great spot and we’re thrilled to spend time down there.”

Right now the patio is first come, first served and seating is dependent on the weather since the patio does not have a roof.

The Gamekeeper will be hosting other events each week of the summer, including raffling off a five-course dinner for two, paired with exclusive wine tastings from their wine room. Each ticket is $5 and guests can purchase 5 tickets for $20. The winner will be drawn on July 4th.

Additionally, they invite guests to celebrate the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games with a Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Whisky Pairing Dinner on Saturday, July 13th.

This will feature a four-course menu from Executive Chef Ken Gordon, alongside some verra Scotch Whisky from Glenmorangie. Limited tickets to this event will be available for $125.00 per guest.

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve been here for twenty years,” said Gordon. “When Wendy and I walked in to check the place out, we knew immediately after years of toying with the idea of owning a restaurant, that The Gamekeeper was the one. And I guess we were right.”

With these new additions and events, Gordon hopes to encourage more expansion as well as a further increase in popularity of the Gamekeeper Restaurant.

Pictures of the new patio:

Comments

comments