Funeral Service for Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox was held May 6 at ASU’s Holmes Convocation Center

Published Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 2:41 pm

Community members came together today to attend the funeral service for Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox at Appalachian State University’s Holmes Convocation Center at 111 Rivers Street. Doors opened for public seating at 1 p.m. and the service was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Prior to the start of the service, folks lined up on Rivers Street waiting for the procession to arrive. In addition, many uniformed officers from across the region were in attendance at the Holmes Convocation Center.

The service was live streamed by AppTV and is also available on the Watauga County Emergency Services Facebook page.

Sgt. Chris Ward, 36, an eight-year veteran in the field of law enforcement, began his career at the Beech Mountain Police Department in 2013 before joining the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, where he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Deputy Logan Fox, 25, a two-year veteran of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, was a K-9 officer who handled Watauga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 “Raven.” Prior to joining the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, he was a full-time deputy with the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox died in the line of duty after responding to a welfare check in Boone on April 28.