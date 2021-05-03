Funeral Services for Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox to be Conducted Thursday, May 6 at 3 p.m. in ASU Holmes Convocation Center

Published Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:47 am

The funeral services for Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox will be conducted together this Thursday, May 6 at 3 p.m. at Appalachian State University’s Holmes Convocation Center at 111 Rivers Street, according to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory.

Doors will open for public seating at 1 p.m.

All guests will be required to wear face coverings. Face coverings will be provided for guests who do not bring them. View additional information about Holmes Convocation Center accessibility, directions, admission and bag policy here.

The service will be live streamed by AppTV and will also be available on the Watauga County Emergency Services Facebook page.

Guest register books will be available at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and Boone Police Department.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, N.C. 28607, to: Candice Ward for Sgt. Ward and Tim Fox or Anneliese Moody for K-9 Deputy Fox.

Sgt. Chris Ward, 36, an eight-year veteran in the field of law enforcement, began his career at the Beech Mountain Police Department in 2013 before joining the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, where he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Deputy Logan Fox, 25, a two-year veteran of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, was a K-9 officer who handled Watauga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 “Raven.” Prior to joining the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, he was a full-time deputy with the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox died in the line of duty after responding to a welfare check in Boone on April 28.

In honor of the fallen deputies, Watauga County Schools announced an early release day on May 6.

Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott announced that all county schools will dismiss early to allow students and staff members to participate in the memorial service for Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox.

Elliott explained that all K-8 schools in Watauga County Schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. and Watauga High School students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 6. All WCS employees who also wish to leave early to attend the service will be encouraged to do so.

“On behalf of the Watauga County Board of Education and the entire staff of Watauga County Schools, I would like to again express our deep condolences to the families and friends of Sgt. Ward and Deputy Fox,” Elliott stated. “Our hearts are also broken for all our partners in local law enforcement and emergency services who are experiencing this loss. I want them to know how much we appreciate and support them during this difficult time.”

In explaining the early release, Elliott explained the close relationships both deputies had with the county schools.

“Chris and Logan were very active in our schools, both with their own family members and in their official capacities as deputies. Their passing touches many, many school staff members and students in a very personal way. I want to make sure that all of us who wish to participate in the memorial services have the opportunity to do so.”

Below are each deputies obituary courtesy of Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory:

Obituary of Christopher David Ward

Watauga County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher David Ward, age 36, of Sugar Grove, died in the line of duty, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Born June 27, 1984, in Watauga County, he was the son of David Ward and the late Elizabeth “Libby” Kincaid Ward. Chris was a loving husband and father. He was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Chris was a graduate of Watauga High School and Basic Law Enforcement Training. He began his career at the Beech Mountain Police Department in 2013, and joined the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department in 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Candice Hamby Ward, two daughters, Molly and Katie Ward, his father, Rev. David Ward and special friend, Betty Wood, his maternal grandmother, Thelma Ward, one sister, Keisha Hicks and husband Kyle, and their children, Samuel Hicks, Benjamin Hicks, Abel Hicks, Libby Hicks and Thelma Hicks, his mother in law, Renee’ Hamby, his father in law, Doug Hamby, his grandparents in law, Ann and Stanley Hamby and Ray Beshears, brother in law, Josh Hamby and wife Stephanie, and their children, Titus, Tilden, Talon and Tesa Rose, aunts and uncles, Bill & Delores Stewart, Jim and Danette Mixon, Harold and Donna Harmon, Alfred Eggers, Tim and Janie Beach, Tony and Cathy Kincaid, Earl and Ivadean Proffitt, Donna Watson, Amanda Greene, Cecil Hamby, Teresa Langolis. He was preceded in death by his mother, Libby Kincaid Ward, his paternal grandfather, Albert Ward, his maternal grandmother in law, Evelyn Beshears, and aunts and uncles, Diane Eggers, Minnie Bryan, Mike Kincaid, Robbie Kincaid and Billie Kincaid.

Services for Christopher Ward and Logan Fox will be conducted Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 3 PM at the ASU Holmes Convocation Center. Doors will open for public seating at 1 PM. Those attending should wear a mask.

A private family service for Christopher Ward will be conducted Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2 pm at Green Valley Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Candice Ward, in care of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Guest register books will be available at the Watauga County Sheriff’s office and Boone Police Department.

Online condolences may be shared with the Ward family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Ward family.

Obituary of Logan Shane Fox

Logan Shane Fox came into this world on February 8th, 1996. From the moment of his arrival, the joy, happiness, and positivity that he brought to those around him was boundless. He was an amazing son, brother, and friend. His love for his father and his little sister, Siena was fierce. His kindness and caring knew no limits. When he walked into a room his bright eyes and big smile greeted anyone in his path. His laughter was infectious, and he was described as a “big brother” by so many. It was his natural instinct to make people laugh and feel at ease in his presence.

Logan had a knack for surrounding himself with wonderful people and incredibly strong friendships with whom he remained in contact with from childhood throughout his adulthood. The strongest of which is his high school sweetheart and absolute Love of His Life for seven years, Anneliese Moody with whom he planned to spend the rest of his life with and will forever remain a part of the Fox family. Logan was and will always remain to be; as one friend stated the day we brought him home from Winston Salem, “the glue that keeps us all together”.

He was molded with the heart of a servant that began to show at an early age. He was only 14 when he was awarded the Community Service and Impact Award from his hometown of Beech Mountain and continued to grow through a life of self-sacrifice when he became a Sheriff’s Deputy.

He graduated BLET at Wilkesboro Community College as valedictorian, with the highest GPA of his class. He was recruited on graduation day in 2017 by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and soon after promoted to K9 Deputy where he was partnered with K9 Raven. Logan then moved to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 with his K9 partner to continue his passion as a K9 Deputy. Throughout his short but impactful career Logan loved serving as a law enforcement officer but even deeper was his love for his brothers and sister who served side by side with him till the end.

Logan is Survived by his father: Timothy Fox and girlfriend Erica Aronica, his mother Maureen Kelly Fox, sister Siena Fox, his girlfriend and true love, Anneliese Moody, grandmother Laura Fox, uncles Gary and Kenneth Fox, aunts Elizabeth and Karen Fox, numerous cousins, friendships, his K9 Partner Raven as well as his brothers and sister who served with him.

Services for Logan Fox and Christopher Ward will be conducted Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the ASU Holmes Convocation Center. Doors will open to the public at 1 p.m. Those attending should wear a mask.

Guest register books will be available at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and Boone Police Department.

End of watch came in the line of duty for Logan on April 28th, 2021 but his story, his legacy, and his impact on the lives he touched will live on forever.

Online condolences may be shared with the Fox family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Fox family.