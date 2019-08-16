Fun Week of Events Coming Up to Support Blowing Rock Community Foundation

Published Friday, August 16, 2019 at 3:01 pm

By Nathan Ham

The 34th annual Community Foundation Days are officially underway in Blowing Rock with events happening from now through Friday, August 30 all in an effort to support the Blowing Rock Community Foundation.

The events officially started on Friday with bridge Game Day and will continue on Saturday with the Golf Scramble at the Blowing Rock Country Club. The golf event registration is already full.

Plenty of events coming up still have registration space, including the wildly popular Groovy Nights parties on Sunday, August 25, Tuesday, August 27 and Friday, August 30. Registration for Groovy Nights is $35.

Tennis, croquet, and pickleball are all set for next Saturday, August 24. The tennis competition is scheduled from 9-11:30 a.m. at the country club. All levels of play are welcomed and a handicap system will be implemented to create fair competition. The format will be tennis doubles and a round-robin tournament.

Croquet and pickleball will be played from 1-3 p.m. next Saturday. As a reminder, white clothing is required for the croquet tournament.

The fee to register for the sporting competitions coming up are $50, or you can register for two of the events for $75.

The Blowing Rock Community Foundation is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1985 to raise funds to benefit members of the community.

According to foundation member Sandy Miller, the money raised from these fundraising events go towards providing scholarships for Blowing Rock residents and money for area agencies that provide help to the community.

“This year we are giving away almost $120,000 in scholarships. Scholarships range from $2,000 to $15,000 and we follow our students for four years as long as they make their grades,” Miller said. “We also give grants to local agencies in Blowing Rock or if they are located outside Blowing Rock, if they have the credentials to show that they have helped people in Blowing Rock.”

Miller said that their most recent grants handed out a total of $31,500 to the Blowing Rock School, Blowing Rock Historical Association, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce for their math and science summer school, Mountain Alliance, Blowing Rock Community Club, Community Care Clinic, Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, Casting Bread Ministries, Blowing Rock Field Trip, Children’s Playhouse and Project DANCE Foundation.

For more information on the foundation and to register for any of the upcoming events online, visit www.BlowingRockCF.org. You can also contact Sandy Miller if needed at 828-295-3048.

Comments

comments