[Full Race] Watch Busch Clash at Daytona 500 Live Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels

The Busch Clash is an annual NASCAR Cup Series exhibition that takes place the week leading up to the Daytona 500. The race has taken place at Daytona International Speedway since it debuted in 1979, but will be run on the Daytona Road Course this year. The change could make it more difficult for Erik Jones to repeat when he gets behind the wheel for the 2021 Busch Clash at Daytona on Tuesday night. The 24-year-old Jones won last year’s event despite being involved in three accidents, but finished 11th in his only Cup Series start on Daytona’s road course.

Among those on the list is Ty Dillon, who was named Thursday to drive the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing in the 35-lap exhibition race.

Address: 1801 West International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Phone: 1-800-PITSHOP

Dates: February 9, 2021

Location: Daytona International Speedway

Time: 7:00 PM

Watch: Live Stream

Jones is listed as a 50-1 long shot, while reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is a 9-5 favorite in the latest 2021 Busch Clash odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Martin Truex Jr. (3-1), Denny Hamlin (8-1), Kevin Harvick (10-1) and Brad Keselowski (12-1) round out the top five 2021 Busch Clash contenders. The green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET. Be sure to check out the latest 2021 Clash at Daytona predictions from SportsLine’s Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Busch Clash picks.

Roberts is one of the the nation’s premier NASCAR betting experts, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Hamlin’s win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Joey Logano at 13-2 in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn’t one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last May.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts’ top four choices in each of those races were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and NASCAR odds for Tuesday’s Busch Clash 2021. He’s sharing his winner and leaderboard only at SportsLine.

2021 NASCAR Clash at Daytona expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Keselowski, even though he’s one of the top 2021 Busch Clash contenders at 12-1. In fact, Roberts says Keselowski, who won this race in 2018, doesn’t even crack the top five.

“Keselowski has no Cup Series wins in 24 road starts,” Roberts told SportsLine. “He was 13th on the Daytona Road Course last season.”

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Ryan Blaney, even though he’s a 15-1 long shot in the latest 2021 Clash at Daytona odds. The 27-year-old was 31st last year in his only Cup Series start at the Daytona Road Course but has had strong performances on road courses during his career.

“This is a guy to take a serious look at when betting,” Roberts said. “In 12 Cup Series starts on road courses, he has one win (2019 Roval), four top-fives and seven top-10s.”

How to make 2021 NASCAR Clash at Daytona picks

Roberts also is high on a dark horse who has been “sneaky good” on road courses during his Cup Series career. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins Tuesday’s 2021 Busch Clash? And what long shot stuns NASCAR? Check out the latest 2021 Clash at Daytona odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2021 Busch Clash leaderboard, all from the nation’s premier NASCAR handicapper.

The 2021 Busch Clash At DAYTONA will be held under the lights on Tuesday, Feb. 9, making the annual preseason NASCAR Cup Series event one of the most unique in all of motorsports.

The historic Busch Clash, an exhibition-style event, will be held on the iconic DAYTONA Road Course – the same famed road course as the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and the DAYTONA 200.

In contrast to the tightly-packed competition on the speedway’s famed 2.5-mile high-bank-tri-oval, the reimagined Busch Clash will utilize approximately three-quarters of the tri-oval along with the challenging infield portion of the road course.

That translates into 14 turns over the 3.61-mile course instead of the usual four. Fans will also be able to engage in the same festive infield experience as the Rolex, with prime viewing opportunities.

Short Schedule and details schedule and entry list are below:

Tuesday, Feb. 9: 43rd Annual Busch Clash At DAYTONA (DAYTONA Road Course under the lights)

Wednesday, Feb. 10: Daytona 500 Qualifying Presented By Kroger

Thursday, Feb. 11: Duel At Daytona qualifying races

Friday, Feb. 12: NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World

Truck Series race

Saturday, Feb. 13: NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (NASCAR

Xfinity Series) and Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire (ARCA Menards) doubleheader.

Sunday, Feb. 14: Daytona 500, The Great American Race.

The exhibition race will be held for the first time on the track’s 14-turn, 3.61-mile road course, which was raced on by all three of NASCAR’s top touring series this past August. The Clash will kick off the 2021 edition of Speedweeks. Normally held on the weekend prior to the season-opening Daytona 500, for 2021 the Speedweeks schedule is being compacted. The Clash will kick off the week with qualifying for the Daytona 500 being held the following night.

The Clash at Daytona will kickoff the on-track action on Tuesday. The race will feature 21 cars.

New for 2021, the race will be run on the Daytona Road Course instead of the traditionally 2.5-mile oval. The NASCAR road course layout runs 3.61 miles over 14 corners.

Clash Eligibility: 2020 Busch Pole Award winners; Busch Clash winners, Daytona 500 race winners, Daytona 500 pole winners (who ran full time in 2020); 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers; 2020 NASCAR Cup Series race winners; and all 2020 NASCAR Cup Series stage winners.

Daytona 500 week

Wednesday, teams will roll into Daytona 500 mode. Single car qualifying will set the front two starters for the Daytona 500. Additionally, the qualifying runs set the order for the Daytona Duels.

Qualifying only sets the order of the Daytona 500 front row. The rest of the Daytona 500 starting grid will be set by finishing position in the Daytona Duel races.

The two qualifying races will be run back to back on Thursday night.

On Friday, the NASCAR Truck Series season opener will get underway. The season opens with the NextEra Energy 250 on the Daytona oval.

Saturday, the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series share center stage. The ARCA season opener will take place Saturday afternoon.

Later on Saturday, The NASCAR Xfinity Series will open their season just before sunset with the Beef, It’s What’s For Dinner, 300.

Sunday, the Daytona 500 will open the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. It’s the biggest race of the NASCAR season.

Daytona TV Schedule (NASCAR Week)

Below is the full schedule for NASCAR week at Daytona International Speedway:

Monday February 8, 2021

7:00pm ET

Random draw for Clash starting positions via Daytona FB page.

Tuesday February 9, 2021

7:00pm ET | FS1 / MRN

Busch Clash at Daytona

(35 laps, 126.35 miles)

Wednesday February 10, 2021

12:05pm ET | FS1 / MRN

NASCAR Cup Series

First Practice

7:30pm ET | FS1 / MRN

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Thursday February 11, 2021

5:35pm ET | FS1

NASCAR Truck Series

First Practice

7:00pm ET | FS1 / MRN

NASCAR Cup Series

Duels at Daytona

Duel 1 (60 Laps, 150 Miles)

Approx 8:45pm ET | FS1 / MRN

NASCAR Cup Series Duels at Daytona

Duel 2 (60 Laps, 150 Miles)

Friday February 12, 2021

1:00pm ET | No TV

ARCA Menards Series

First Practice

3:10pm ET | FS1

NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying

4:35pm ET | FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series

First Practice

7:30pm ET | FS1 / MRN

NASCAR Truck Series NextEra Energy 250

(Stages: 20 / 40 / 100 laps)

Saturday February 13, 2021

8:30am ET | No TV

ARCA Menards Series

Qualifying

9:30am ET | FS2 / MRN

NASCAR Cup Series

Second Practice

10:40am ET | FS2 to FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Qualifying

(Note: Coverage switches from FS2 to FS1 at 11am.)

12:05pm ET | FS1 / MRN

NASCAR Cup Series

Final Practice

1:30pm ET | FS1 / MRN

ARCA Menards Series

Lucas Oil 200

(80 laps, 200 miles)

5:00pm ET | FS1 / MRN

NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

(Stages: 30 / 60 / 120)

Sunday February 14, 2021

2:30pm ET | FOX / MRN

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500

(Stages: 65/130/200 laps = 500 miles)

The 35-lap race will have one scheduled caution set on Lap 15. The starting lineup will be determined by a blind draw at 9 p.m. ET Monday. The draw can be seen on Daytona International Speedway’s Facebook page.