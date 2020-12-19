[ Full Fight Live ] UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal Watch Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels HD

Published Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 3:32 pm

A hectic year inside the Octagon draws to a close with a quality fight card from the UFC APEX headlined by Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson’s welterweight showdown against Geoff ‘Handz of Steel’ Neal.

Fight fans will be treated to a whopping six-bout main card as the UFC brings the calendar year to a close in style at UFC Fight Night 183: Thompson vs Neal.

The headline tilt sees Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson squeeze his first appearance of 2020 onto the final card as he aims to build on victory against Vicente Luque in November last year.

But the imposing figure of rising welterweight knockout king Geoff Neal awaits with the Contender Series alumni hoping to confirm his status as a real threat in the 170lb division by picking up the biggest win of his career.

Neal is undefeated in five UFC bouts since graduating from the Contender Series and comes into the fight almost exactly a year to the date since a career-best demolition job on Mike Perry.

Start time: Main Card starts at 7 p.m. EST | Prelims: 4 p.m. EST TV channel/schedule: N/A – The event will not air on TV channels and can only be streamed via ESPN+ in the U.S. You can, however, watch the fight on your TV by adding ESPN+ to your smart TV or streaming device such as a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick. Live stream: ESPN+ | The Prelims can be streamed on standard ESPN+ as well as fuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial. | What is ESPN+? – ESPN+ isn't a replacement for a normal ESPN subscription through your cable provider. Instead, it's an auxiliary service that provides original content and some live sports. It also gives customers access to exclusive content on ESPNand access to pay-per-view MMA events. UFC Fight Night Card: Full list of fights Main Card Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal | Welterweight (main event) Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera | Men's bantamweight (co-main event) Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams | Welterweight Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font | Men's bantamweight Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy | Heavyweight Gillian Robertson vs. Taila Santos | Women's flyweight Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono | Welterweight Prelims Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad | Women's bantamweight Deron Winn vs. Antonio Arroyo | Catchweight (195 pounds) Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett | Middleweight Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden | Men's flyweight Carlton Minus vs. Christos Giagos | Lightweight When is UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal? The event will be shown exclusively live at 10pm (12am main card) overnight on Saturday 20 December on BT Sport 1 HD and across our digital platforms. What if I can't watch UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal live? No problem! Our brilliant enhanced video player is available on both the BT Sport app on mobile and tablet and BTSport.com. You won't miss miss a second of the action thanks to our interactive timeline, which lets you control your own viewing experience by allowing you to scroll back through the entire card – or skip to your preferred fight using our 'chapters' feature. And most importantly, the entire card will remain available to watch spoiler-free immediately after broadcast – as it will on our large screen device app. Bookmark this page and return at your leisure to tune in from the outset. You can also watch a replay of the fight card on BT Sport on Sunday night. Check the TV Guide for more information. How to live stream UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal on a laptop Follow this UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal live stream link or access via bt.com/sport when our coverage gets underway.