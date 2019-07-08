From the Mayor’s Desk: Updates on the Sunset Drive Road Construction Project

Published Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2:43 pm

Note: Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers will be providing the High Country Press with news and updates on projects in Blowing Rock. This week, Mayor Sellers shared updates on a local business fire and Sunset Drive construction.

Our public works department working late in the evening on Friday, June 7.

Our public works department worked late in the evening in the pouring rain to repair a manhole on North Main Street which had structural issues. This repair could have been deferred until Monday but it would have caused traffic issues on Main Street on a busy weekend. Once again this is an example of our town employees devotion to our town.

Take Heart!

Sheri Furman’s business sustained fire damage on Thursday, June 27. Our town fire department and citizens responded quickly to be of assistance. Donations to assist her in getting back to business can be made at First Citizens bank in Blowing Rock or online at www.gofundme.com/f/help-sheri- and-take-heart

Sunset Drive update for the week of July 1 and the upcoming month

Our town manager Shane Fox met with Mr. Icenhour with Iron Mountain construction the end of June to review work that has been completed and work scheduled for the upcoming 30 days.

• Install the proposed retaining wall on the north side of Sunset Dr. at the new river

• Continue & complete the sewer laterals.

• Continue with the 6” water main installation

Continue with the asphalt binder placement in the sewer line trench.

• Continue with the concrete sidewalk and curb & gutter placement.

