From the Mayor’s Desk: Updates on Mandatory Face Coverings and Memorial Park Playground Completion

Published Monday, July 27, 2020 at 12:32 pm

As your mayor, I strive to keep all our citizens informed. This will include decisions made in our community and updates to ongoing and future projects that will positively affect our community. My upcoming memos will address how our community is progressing during the coronavirus outbreak. I remain positive with the direction our town is taking and feel that the current situation will delay some of our projects but I feel confident they will progress on a revised schedule. I’m looking forward to continued service to our great community.

Working together for our town!

Charlie

Mandated Face Coverings

I want to thank all of our citizens for adhering to the Governor’s mandate for wearing face coverings while in public areas.

This being said, I have noticed some visitors to our community not wearing face coverings while in public areas and many of our merchants have been kind enough to offer face coverings. I have spoken with some of our visitors and they have stated how kind the merchants and citizens have been during their visits. We must keep in mind that we have visitors from all over the country and they may not be aware of the guidelines so it is detailed below for those people that might not be aware of his mandate.

Governor Cooper’s mandate issued June 26 requiring protective mask be worn by employees and visitors in private and public buildings in the State of North Carolina and any area outdoors that six-foot social distancing can not be maintained. The people exempt would be those with health conditions that wearing a mask could affect their health in a negative manner, families walking together outdoors (must social distance from non-family members), and children under the age of 11.

Park Avenue Closing on July 28 for Paving

On Tuesday Park avenue will be closed all day for milling and repaving. Please plan to follow alternate routes.

State Of the Town – August 13 at 5:30 p.m.

State of the town will be streamed live from Town Hall, to all over the WORLD via youtube. We will provide to the public the link, and provide the information to the public via our website, Chamber, TDA, and media outlets. Present at Town Hall will be the moderator, myself, Charles Hardin, Tracy Brown, and Shane Fox. We will have a question and answer submission process also.

Memorial Park Playground

The playground installation is complete! There are a few touch-ups that need to happen and we will have a final walkthrough with Carolina Parks & Play once all the small items are completed. The other items left to complete is the grading and sodding that will be installed around the new playground. If the weather allows the grading will begin next week and then the sod will be laid the following week. The fence company will be in next week to extend the area around the playground to allow for more room to grade and install the sod. We are hopeful, Governor willing, looking at Grand Opening in mid-August!