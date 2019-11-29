From the Mayor’s Desk: Sunset Drive Paving is Complete

Published Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11:38 am

Note: Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers will be providing the High Country Press with news and updates on projects in Blowing Rock. This week, Mayor Sellers shared updates on the Sunset Drive Project, Planning Board meeting and a reminder of holiday events coming up.

Sunset Drive Project

Paving is COMPLETE!!!! Striping and landscaping were completed this week. After the striping and landscaping, we will have the typical minor punch-list items to complete. But the project is in the final few days!!!!

Planning Board

The Planning Board met November 21 and approved the Blue Ridge Hotel project on Main Street by unanimous vote. The proposed project is located across from Mountainaire Inn and Cabins. This project will come before the Council on December 10.

Appointments to Boards in our Town

The Blowing Rock Town Council will soon be considering appointments to the Planning Board, the Board of Adjustment, the Tourism Development Authority, the Alcohol Beverage Control Board and the Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Commission. Each of these boards has an essential role in preserving and protecting the quality and character of our community. Please contact Hilari Hubner at town hall 828-295-5200, the deadline to submit an application is Monday, January 6, 2020.

Upcoming Events

Lighting of the town, Friday, November 29, 5:45 pm, Memorial Park Christmas parade, Saturday, November 30, 2:00 pm, Main Street Town council meeting, Tuesday, December 10, 6:00 pm, town hall

