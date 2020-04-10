From the Mayor’s Desk: Property Owners Traveling to The Town of Blowing Rock to Self-Quarantine Upon Arrival

|
Property Owners Traveling to The Town of Blowing Rock to
Self-Quarantine Upon Arrival
North Carolina is currently under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Cooper, in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. All NC residents are ordered to Stay-at-Home. We hope that our second homeowners will look forward to traveling back to Blowing Rock once it’s safe to do so. As a reminder, all residents and non-residents of the Town of Blowing Rock that are arriving for overnight stays are ordered, while present in the Town, to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days or until 7 days after symptoms have resolved, whichever is longer, if your arrival was preceded by overnights outside the County. The only exceptions to this provision are the commuting “essential” workforce and emergent response, as coordinated through the Watauga County Emergency Services Director, AppHealthCare Director, and/or Sheriff and their designee s, including the Town of Blowing Rock Police Chief. This order is Effective as part of the State of Emergency amended on March 31, 2020 and issued by Watauga County and the Town of Blowing Rock.
Seasonal Residents, Family Friends, and Non-Residents arriving to Blowing Rock:
DO – Stay in your home or on your property for 14 days or 7 days after symptoms have resolved, whichever is longer.
DON’T – Go to the Grocery Store, Pharmacy, Post Office, ABC Store, Lowe’s, etc. during the 14 days or 7 days quarantine, whichever is longer
DO – Have a plan. Bring with you adequate food and medicine for up to 14 days
DON’T – Visit ANY public spaces during the 14 days or 7-days time frame, whichever is longer, including Town Parks and Green spaces
DO – Enjoy the outside at your residence, within your property
DO – Practice social distancing
DO – Wear protective masks when in public after the quarantine
Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. These additional measures are intended to reduce the exposure to the entire community.
- 2020 Census Information From Jerry Miller
We’re all seeing a lot of ads on television to respond to the 2020 census. Very few people in Blowing Rock will have received an invitation to respond because the Census Bureau does not send invitations to P.O. boxes. Instead, the bureau sends out part timers physically to deliver invitations. That would be going on now, except for the COVID-19 restrictions. There will be at least a two-week, and possibly longer, delay.
Because a count of BR residents is so important at both the national and county level, I think it might be useful to encourage people to respond without waiting for a formal invitation. I responded by going to the following web site: https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html
Go to www.2020census.gov
and click on the RESPOND button. Without an invitation number, all you have to do is enter your physical address.
FYI, I signed up to help conduct the census and while I was selected, there has been no indication when we will be trained on how to go door-to-door, either dropping off invitations or following up on non-respondents.
We will make it through these unusual times and be stronger.My heart and prayers go out to our citizens.Please observe social distancing.Charlie Sellers