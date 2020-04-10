From the Mayor’s Desk: Property Owners Traveling to The Town of Blowing Rock to Self-Quarantine Upon Arrival

Property Owners Traveling to The Town of Blowing Rock to

Self-Quarantine Upon Arrival

North Carolina is currently under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Cooper, in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. All NC residents are ordered to Stay-at-Home. We hope that our second homeowners will look forward to traveling back to Blowing Rock once it’s safe to do so. As a reminder, all residents and non-residents of the Town of Blowing Rock that are arriving for overnight stays are ordered, while present in the Town, to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days or until 7 days after symptoms have resolved, whichever is longer, if your arrival was preceded by overnights outside the County. The only exceptions to this provision are the commuting “essential” workforce and emergent response, as coordinated through the Watauga County Emergency Services Director, AppHealthCare Director, and/or Sheriff and their designee s, including the Town of Blowing Rock Police Chief. This order is Effective as part of the State of Emergency amended on March 31, 2020 and issued by Watauga County and the Town of Blowing Rock.

Seasonal Residents, Family Friends, and Non-Residents arriving to Blowing Rock:

DO – Stay in your home or on your property for 14 days or 7 days after symptoms have resolved, whichever is longer.

DON’T – Go to the Grocery Store, Pharmacy, Post Office, ABC Store, Lowe’s, etc. during the 14 days or 7 days quarantine, whichever is longer

DO – Have a plan. Bring with you adequate food and medicine for up to 14 days

DON’T – Visit ANY public spaces during the 14 days or 7-days time frame, whichever is longer, including Town Parks and Green spaces

DO – Enjoy the outside at your residence, within your property

DO – Practice social distancing

DO – Wear protective masks when in public after the quarantine

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. These additional measures are intended to reduce the exposure to the entire community.