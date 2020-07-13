From the Mayor’s Desk: COVID-19 Update, Downtown Police Presence and Upcoming Town Council Topics

Published Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:38 am

As your mayor, I strive to keep all our citizens informed. This will include decisions made in our community and updates to ongoing and future projects that will positively affect our community. My upcoming memos will address how our community is progressing during the coronavirus outbreak. I remain positive with the direction our town is taking and feel that the current situation will delay some of our projects but I feel confident they will progress on a revised schedule. I’m looking forward to continued service to our great community.

Working together for our town!

Mayor Charlie Sellers

COVID-19 Update

Governor Cooper’s mandate issued June 26 requiring protective mask be worn by employees and visitors in private and public buildings in the State of North Carolina and any area outdoors that six-foot social distancing can not be maintained is still in effect. The people exempt would be those with health conditions that wearing a mask could affect their health in a negative manner and children under the age of 11.

Police Presences in the Downtown Office Police Dispatch – On June 30 at 12:00 am the Town of Blowing Rock reinstated in-house dispatch services from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm daily. The Town of Boone will assume dispatch services from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am each day. This is a premium customer service to all of Blowing Rock to have in-house services present 7 days a week., at no additional cost. I and the council have been pushing for this many years and now you can walk into our police department and talk to an officer that will assist with your needs. My thanks to our Chief of Police Aaron Miller and our town manager Shane Fox for bringing this to fruition.

Town Council meeting July 14 topics for discussion

Foggy Rock CUP adding a game room in the basement (where the laundromat was years ago). Itinerant merchants up for discussion (this would be any business set up for less than 30 days such as a food truck and any other vendor not requiring a storefront and permanent structure for performing day to day business). If you would like to voice your comments on these two issues please submit them to Shane Fox at [email protected] or Hilari Hubner at [email protected]

State Of the Town – August 13th @ 5:30 p.m.

State of the town will be streamed live from Town Hall, to all over the WORLD via youtube. We will provide the public the link, and provide the information to the public via our website, Chamber, TDA, and media outlets. Present at Town Hall will be the moderator, myself, Charles Hardin, Tracy Brown, and Shane Fox. We will have a question and answer submission process also.