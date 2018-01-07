Freezing Temperatures Flip Flop From Mountain Tops To Mountain Valleys Sunday Morning

Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 11:09 am

Morning temperatures at 7:30 Sunday morning were 19 degrees warmer on Beech Mountain than in Boone. Boone was reporting 3.5 degrees, while on the top of Beech Mountain it was 22.7 degrees. This morning, Ray’s Weather said, “There was a good temperature inversion this morning with the coldest temperatures in the valleys and quite a bit warmer on the mountaintops.” Sunday may be the first in 10 days that temperatures finally reach above freezing.

The workweek begins with a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain before turning to just rain Monday afternoon. Ray’s Weather cautions readers that, “We expect a light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to begin after sunrise, with the emphasis on light. However, it only takes a little bit of ice to create slick roadways and walkways. With the surfaces being so cold, precipitation could freeze even if the temperature climbs a little above freezing.” Temperatures should remain above freezing for the rest of the week through Friday. See Ray’s Weather forecast here: Ray’s Weather

Throughout this cold period, there has been no precipitation with the last measurable rain total of 0.27 inches on December 23. The monthly total of precipitation for December was only 0.70 inches

Pictures from the Mill Pond Dam near Lees McRae in Banner Elk on Saturday

Comments

comments