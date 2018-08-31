Freedom Farm Ministries Founder Dies in Bulldozer Accident at his Farm

Published Friday, August 31, 2018 at 10:19 am

By Nathan Ham

Robbie Collie, the founder of Freedom Farm Ministries, was killed in a bulldozer accident at his farm in Creston on Wednesday evening.

Collie, 77, was killed when the bulldozer he was driving rolled over and trapped him beneath the piece of equipment.

A Facebook post from Freedom Farm Ministries confirmed Collie’s death.

“It is with a heavy heart that we regret to inform you that the founder of Freedom Farm Ministries Robbie Collie was killed in a bulldozer accident this evening on his farm in Creston. Rita, co-founder of Freedom Farm and Robbie’s wife, would appreciate your prayers for herself and family during this time of great loss,” the post said.

Freedom Farm Ministries, founded in 2006, began as a program to help men deal with alcohol and drug addiction. The Christ-centered rehabilitation program brings men closer to Jesus with Bible studies and devotionals, work activities, group meals and fellowship. Weekly counseling is also part of the program. The yearlong, three-step program started out with three men in 2006 and has now seen hundreds of men complete the program and turn their lives around.

Collie was a popular figure in the High Country and was involved with Mountain View Speedway as the track Chaplin and even moved into the track announcer position this year.

Mountain View Speedway Manager Mike Budka Jr. shared a statement on Facebook about Collie: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce our very own Preacher Robbie Collie has passed away at his home. Robbie has been a major part of the MVS family in many ways, including ways people didn’t see. He touched so many lives at the track as well as away from it by the work he did. He was the track announcer this year as well as the track Chaplin. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Collie family. He will be truly missed.”

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 1 from 1-3:30 p.m. at The Rock Church, 215 Boone Heights Drive, Suite 301, Boone. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 2 at the Alliance Bible Fellowship, Highway 105 Bypass, Boone.

Mountain City Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral services.

