Free Parking Announced in Downtown Boone and Other Assistance Info from Boone Town Offices

Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020

The Town of Boone along with the Downtown Boone Development Association are working hard to support our downtown businesses. Our local businesses are all critical pieces of our community infrastructure. In an effort to make it easier to visit downtown businesses we have made parking free in downtown until April 13 , with the potential to extend as needed. We have also contacted downtown restaurants and given them the option to designate a space in front of their business to use for curbside pick-up.

A few other things to note:

The United Way has a COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund. They will help with bills, rent and food. You can call 1-866-211-9966 and provide your zip code and will be given a list of local agencies to provide assistance.

The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is working hard to get business information updated. Please visit www.boonechamber.com for a variety of resources.

Here is another link for small businesses that was shared within the Main Street Community: https://www.recastcity.com/ blog-source/2020/3/15/hitting- the-pause-button-on-the- economy-fund-small-business- relief-for-covid-19-now

