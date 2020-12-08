Free Drive Thru COVID-19 Testing to be Held at Blowing Rock School on Dec. 9 from 1-4 p.m.

Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 4:50 pm

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and AppHealthCare have partnered to provide a free COVID-19 Testing Event in Blowing Rock on Dec. 9 from 1-4 p.m. that is open to the public.

This COVID-19 testing event will be a drive thru located at the main entrance of Blowing Rock School, located at 165 Morris St.

Please take advantage of this opportunity to ensure you, your family and employees are healthy and safe. It is important that we remain proactive against spreading COVID-19 in our community during the winter season.

For more information on COVID-19 testing and cases in Watauga County visit apphealtcare.com.