Free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Event for Alleghany and Ashe Residents This Saturday, August 8

Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:31 am

AppHealthCare is partnering with Mako Medical Laboratories to offer COVID-19 testing for Alleghany and Ashe County residents. Drive-thru testing will be available Saturday, August 8, from 9:30 am until 1:00 pm at Alleghany High School, 404 Trojan Avenue in Sparta.

Individuals must be residents of Alleghany or Ashe County and over 10 years of age. There is no cost for testing and is available regardless of insurance status. If you have insurance, please bring a copy of your insurance information. No appointment is needed. Test results should be expected within a few days.

We encourage individuals to be tested who meet the current guidance for testing:

Have COVID-19 symptoms,

Are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19,

May have been exposed to COVID-19,

Work as a first responder or are in law enforcement, fire department or healthcare,

Work in a setting where social distancing is difficult to maintain,

Are part of a historically marginalized population who may be at higher risk for exposure, or

Have attended mass gatherings like protests or rallies.

“We are grateful for the partnership with Mako Medical Laboratories, support from Alleghany County, Alleghany Emergency Management and Alleghany County Schools allowing parking lot space to provide this drive-through testing event, free of charge, for the Alleghany County community. With the increases in COVID-19 cases locally, we know this is an important step to take to further identify and control the spread of this virus and protect the public’s health,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.

If you have questions about the testing event, the AppHealthCare COVID-19 call center is available to take your calls during regular business hours – (828) 795-1970 and you can also email questions to [email protected].

AppHealthCare is available and on-call 24/7 to respond to public health emergencies. To reach us, call Watauga (828) 264-4995, Ashe (336) 246-9449, Alleghany (336) 372-5641 anytime and follow the prompts. For more information, visit www.AppHealthCare.com and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.