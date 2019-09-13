Frank and Kay Golf Classic Returning to Hound Ears Club October 8

Published Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12:07 pm

Get ready to tee off on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Hound Ears Club for Hospitality House’s annual Frank and Kay Golf Classic. This signature event honors the legacy of philanthropy and leadership that former Appalachian State University Chancellor Frank Borkowski and his multi-talented wife Kay have bestowed upon the High Country since their arrival in 1993.

“Frank and Kay have been an integral part of the mission and vision of Hospitality House,” stated Hospitality House director of development Todd Carter. “The organization was only nine years old when they arrived in Boone. This year, as we celebrate our thirty-fifth year, we continue to be blessed by their support; that’s twenty-six years and counting for the Borkowski’s.”

Men’s, women’s and mixed foursomes are invited to the four-person scramble format event that features a hole-in-one contest, putting contest, 130 yard par 3 challenge, prizes, gift bags, silent auction, on-course beer, soda and snacks and catered hors d’ouevres.

Registration is $150 per person or $600 for a team of four. Participants can register online at HospHouse.org/golf. The event is expected to sell out, so timely registration is encouraged.

“I had such a blast playing in this tournament last year,” states event co-director Sherry Morganstein. “As a resident and member of Hound Ears Club I am proud to promote this premier golfing event, in a beautiful fall setting that benefits our High Country neighbors who need it the most.”

With a portion of the proceeds set to benefit the Hospitality House Endowment, the Frank and Kay Golf Classic provides an exclusive outdoor experience at Hound Ears Club for local and visiting golfers. Currently, sponsors include Mast General Store, Dr. Craig and Rose Bridgeman, Home Instead Senior Care of Wilkes and Dr. Berge and Meline Markarian.

Sponsorships are available at four levels: Hunger ($250), Heating ($500), Housing ($1000) and Healing ($2500). For additional information about sponsorships or team registration contact Hospitality House director of development Todd Carter at [email protected]

Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina is regional nonprofit transitional living facility and crisis assistance resource center serving the seven North Carolina counties – Watauga, Wilkes, Ashe, Avery, Alleghany, Mitchell and Yancey – that make up the High Country. They provide housing, hunger relief, counseling and critical services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness and poverty-related crises.

To learn more about Hospitality House, visit them online at www.HospHouse.org, follow them on Twitter @HospHouseNWNC or Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Venmo at @hosphouse.

For any other information please contact Carter at [email protected]

All photos courtesy of “Light by Dawn Studios” https://www. lightbydawn.com/

