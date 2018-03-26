Four New Trees Planted at Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park; Next Shipment Ready to be Planted

Published Monday, March 26, 2018 at 10:49 am

By Nathan Ham

Memorial Park in Blowing Rock is starting to look lively again.

Four trees have been planted in the park with another batch is waiting to be planted. The new trees will be planted to replace the 11 maple trees and one cherry tree that had to be cut down for safety reasons.

“Right now we have four trees in the ground and are going to be planting a total of 13 trees. We have one more from the first shipment to put in the ground,” said Blowing Rock Town Manager Ed Evans.

The last shipment of trees was scheduled to arrive last Thursday.

Evans estimated that each tree is between 20 and 25 feet tall.

The trees are black gum trees and the main reason the town chose that type of tree to put in the park is because they are not susceptible to the disease that ate away at the inside of the maple trees and cherry tree that had to be removed in February.

Photos by Lonnie Webster

