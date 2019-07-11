Four More Candidates File for Municipal Elections, Candidates Have Until July 19 to File Paperwork

Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:52 pm

By Nathan Ham

Two more incumbents and two challengers have added their names to the candidate pool for the upcoming municipal elections in Watauga County this November.

Beech Mountain Town Council incumbent Wendel Sauer officially filed for re-election on Wednesday. Kelly Melang also filed her paperwork on Wednesday seeking a spot on the Beech Mountain Town Council. That brings the current total up to four so far in Beech Mountain, joining Jimmie Accardi and incumbent Renee Castiglione. Carl Marquardt is the final incumbent on the town council that has not filed for re-election.

Seven Devils had two people file to run for office, including incumbent Larry Fontaine. Wayne Bonomo also filed for a set on the Seven Devils Town Council. Incumbents Kay Ehlinger and David Ehmig have not filed for re-election.

No additional candidates have filed for election yet in Boone or Blowing Rock. Incumbent Loretta Clawson and challenger Virginia Roseman have filed for election to the Boone Town Council. Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers and town councilman Albert Young have both filed for re-election.

Interested candidates have until Monday, July 19 at noon to file their paperwork to run for political office.

