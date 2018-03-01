Foscoe Country Corner Closes Doors, Owner Thanks Community For Years of Support

Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 2:42 pm

By Nathan Ham

There was a simple hand-written note on the door of the Foscoe Country Corner from owner Nicole Roten stating that despite all of her efforts to keep the store open, she must close down, it appears, for good.

Under Roten’s ownership, the store, located on N.C. 105 South, has served customers in the Foscoe Community for 14 years.

Last summer, a local fisherman reported sheen on the surface of the Watauga River in Foscoe, starting an investigation that revealed a petrochemical seep that was contaminating the water.

Based on Roten’s comments in her letter mentioning Tarheel Oil and the EPA, it appears that the Foscoe Country Corner was being investigated as one of the potential sources for the leak. A call placed to a phone number on the letter seeking additional comments was unanswered.

The store had already stopped selling gasoline months before it closed this week.

Nicole Roten’s letter on the friont door of the store:

To those who may want to know,

This building has been my home for 17 years. My customers have become my friends and a lot of you have become my extended family. I want to thank you all for your love and support through some of the best and worst times in my life. Now I’m sad to say is the end of my time in this business. Tarheel Oil and the EPA have made it impossible for me to continue serving you and my community. I truly gave my all to this business and my employees. For almost two years I’ve fought to hold on and make Foscoe Community Corner strong enough to stay above water, but I have lost that battle. I wish you all the best and will terribly miss serving you.

-Nicole Roten.

