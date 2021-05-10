FORUM at Lees-McRae College Returns for 42nd Season in Summer 2021 Starting June 14

Published Monday, May 10, 2021 at 10:30 am

FORUM at Lees-McRae College began in 1979 by a small group of summer residents for the purpose of bringing a stimulating series of cultural programs to the area, and it has been providing musical entertainment to community members of the High Country ever since.

After the difficult year with COVID-19, staff are now happy to announce that FORUM at Lees-McRae is returning for its 42nd season during summer 2021 at the Broyhill Theatre in Hayes Auditorium on the Lees-McRae campus. The season will kick off on Monday, June 14.

To accommodate social distancing and adhere to the North Carolina COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of patrons, the theater will operate at 50% capacity. Two performances of each show will occur on Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance and will run approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. When guests arrive at the theater, they will have their temperature taken by staff, and masks are required as well as social distancing measures.

More show information can be found at https://www.lmc.edu/community/forum.htm. Any questions can be directed to FORUM Coordinator Elizabeth Roberts at 828-898-8748 or [email protected].

2021 FORUM Program Synopsis

June 14 – Mac Frampton, That Mancini Magic – Henry Mancini owned the Sixties, at least when it came to musical romance. One after another, his songs won the Oscars and the hearts of a worldwide audience. Cecil Welch, Mr. Mancini’s solo trumpeter for twenty years, and the renowned Mac Frampton bring his great music to the stage in an intimate outpouring of cherished melodies. Supported by The Moon River Orchestra, an ensemble of violins, saxophone, and rhythm, That Mancini Magic! is an enchanting voyage through the inspired melodies that earned Henry Mancini the stature as one of America’s greatest composers, an exquisite anthem for lovers, dreamers, and children of all ages https://producersinc.us/mac-frampton/

June 21 – December ’63 – The music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons comes to life in this one-of-a-kind concert experience. December ’63 showcases all your favorite songs from Frankie Valli including the classics that have been thrilling audiences for decades along with the most popular singles from the blockbuster musical, The Jersey Boys. This re-creation of a Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons concert will have you reaching for the high notes as our cast and band take you on a musical journey with stops at every phase of the careers of Frankie and the boys! https://tadmgmt.com/talent/d63/

June 28 – Symphony of the Mountains – Led by Music Director Cornelia Laemmli Orth, Symphony of the Mountains returns to FORUM with another high quality concert with a wide array of repertoire ranging from beloved classical masters, to contemporary music, to pops, movie, and musical theatre music. Symphony of the Mountains has a strong and proud heritage. What began as a community orchestra in 1946 has grown to a fully-professional, regional orchestra serving Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Western North Carolina. http://symphonyofthemountains.org/

July 5 – Ted Vigil’s Ultimate John Denver Tribute – Ted Vigil is a singer, songwriter and a tribute artist. He began performing at the age of ten in concert, symphonic and jazz bands developing his talents as a drummer and singer. In 2006 Ted Vigil went on to Laughlin, NV to compete in the Talent Quest 2006 involving 28 states, New Zealand, Australia and Canada taking first place. Ted now performs nationwide for all kinds of venues and events. Recently, Ted was awarded the Rising Legend Award by the National Traditional Country Music Association. The most heard comments after a show are “I can’t believe how much he looks and sounds like John Denver! It really took us back!” https://tedvigil.com

July 12 – Shades of Bublé – With three voices singing incredible songs like “Come Fly With Me,“ “Fever,” “Save the Last Dance for Me” and many more, SHADES OF BUBLÉ: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé brings the swinging standards and pop hits of Michael Bublé to the stage in an unforgettable high-energy concert event. Delivering a set list comprised only of songs recorded or performed live by Michael Bublé, this world-class tribute act honors (but doesn’t imitate) the sophistication, retro style, and high-energy fun that Bublé himself brings to his concerts while engaging diehard fans with thrilling new three-part vocal arrangements. They give audiences seamless variety by combining big-band standards from the jazz era, classic hits from the 50s/60s/70s, as well as Billboard chart toppers from today in a high-energy show that generates standing ovations from sold-out crowds. http://www.shadesofbuble.com

July 19 – Ben Gulley – Ben Gulley has been hailed “as an outstanding tenor (Opera News)…startlingly–gifted (San Francisco Classical Voice).” Mr. Gulley’s career is burgeoning with lead and feature roles in opera solo engagements concert work, film work, nationwide touring and prestigious appearances abroad. “One of the next generation of music superstars! https://www.bengulley.com

July 26 – Masters of Soul – Masters of Soul is a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music. This event features stylishly costumed, fully choreographed performances of both male and female groups backed by a live band. Masters of Soul performs: Gladys Knight & The Pips – Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – Smokey Robinson & the Miracles – The Temptations – The Four Tops – Diana Ross & The Supremes – Martha Reeves & The Vandellas – Barry White – Sam and Dave – James Brown – and many more! https://www.ecetouring.com/artist/masters-of-soul

August 2 – Daniel Rodriquez and the Highland Divas – Daniel Rodriquez returns to FORUM with his wife Marla and two other sopranos from Scotland. Daniel and the three ladies have diverse musical backgrounds and a common heritage. Their concert will take you on a musical journey that spans Broadway, the folk music of Ireland, Scotland & New Zealand & culminates in the soaring heights of Rock Opera. https://www.danielrodrigueztenor.com